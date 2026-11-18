IIFL Finance Ltd.' shares surged as high as 6.37% to Rs 676.95 apiece as shares worth Rs 3,454 crore traded hands in a block deal by FIH Mauritius on Wednesday.

The shares pared some gains to trade nearly 5% higher at Rs 667.90 apiece on the NSE as of 9:43 a.m., as against 0.54% decline in the benchmark Nifty index. The trade volume crossed 2 times its 30-day average with 67,02,905 traded shares, compared to 33,33,509.

IIFL Block Deal

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FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd, an investment arm of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, offloading its entire 13.25% stake in IIFL Finance Ltd and exit its holding through a secondary market block deal valued at approximately Rs 3,454.2 crore ($370 million). According to the details of the transaction, the 100% secondary clean-out trade involves the sale of up to 5,65,33,166 equity shares of IIFL Finance.

As the sole seller in the transaction, FIH Mauritius Investments is placing up to 5.65 crore equity shares on the block. The transaction represents a potential stake dilution of up to 13.25% for the selling shareholder and provides an exit opportunity from its holding, subject to successful execution of the trade.

Since the placement is a 100% secondary share sale, the proceeds will go directly to the selling shareholder rather than the company. The sale is a clean-out trade, which means it involves only existing shares and no fresh issuance by the company. The floor price for the institutional placement has been fixed at Rs 611.0 per share, representing a discount of roughly 3.9% to IIFL Finance's closing price of Rs 636.05 on the BSE on Tuesday, November 17.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd has been appointed as the sole bookrunner for the transaction. FIH Mauritius Investments is the seller, while IIFL Finance will not receive any proceeds from the placement as the transaction is entirely secondary in nature. The placement is being executed through a book-building process. Shares of the diversified financial services company will be in focus during Wednesday's trading session as institutional investors absorb the 5.65 crore share block.

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