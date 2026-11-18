Indian IT stocks traded lower on Wednesday, tracking an overnight sell-off in technology shares on Wall Street. The Nifty IT index declined over 1.2%, with all its constituents trading in the red.

Mphasis was the worst performer on the Nifty IT index, falling more than 2%. Wipro, LTM, Persistent Systems, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies were also among the laggards, declining over half a percent each.

Overnight, technology stocks on Wall Street witnessed a sharp sell-off, dragging the Nasdaq 181 points lower ahead of Nvidia's quarterly earnings announcement.

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However, Nvidia's third-quarter results comfortably beat Street expectations. The semiconductor major reported a 103% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue, surpassing both analyst estimates and its own guidance. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also came in ahead of expectations.

The company also issued a strong revenue outlook for the fourth quarter, guiding for revenue of $130 billion, significantly higher than the Street estimate of $125 billion.

Rupee Appreciation, Seasonal Weakness Pose Margin Risks

On the domestic front, Indian IT companies could face near-term margin pressures due to the recent appreciation in the rupee and the seasonally weak December quarter.

According to HSBC, both the rupee and cross-currency movements are less favourable for Indian IT companies in the third quarter compared with the second quarter. These currency headwinds could pose a near-term margin risk of 75-100 basis points in the second half of the financial year.

The brokerage noted that the December quarter is typically seasonally weak for IT companies, and unfavourable currency movements could further amplify margin pressures.

Meanwhile, IT stocks have already re-rated by around 20% from their recent lows. HSBC believes the growth outlook for FY28 will be a key factor in determining the scope for further re-rating in the sector.

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