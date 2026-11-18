National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) share price gained over 2% in early trade on Wednesday after brokerage firm Anand Rathi initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish view. The stock rallied as much as 2.33% to Rs 2,110.00 apiece on the BSE.

Anand Rathi has assigned a ‘Buy' rating to NSE shares, with a target price of Rs 2,381 apiece, implying an upside potential of more than 15% from Tuesday's closing price.

The brokerage firm cited NSE's dominant franchise with multiple growth levers, along with its operational and commercial resilience to sustain profitability.

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Additionally, Anand Rathi also highlighted normalisation in transaction activity, growth in technology-led services, operating leverage, strong cash generation and attractive return ratios as key growth drivers.

It expects NSE to clock revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 13%, 16.1% and 14.3%, respectively, over FY27-29.

NSE shares made their debut on Dalal Street on September 24. The stock was listed at Rs 1,800 apiece on BSE, a premium of 0.84% to the issue price of Rs 1,785.

NSE share price touched a fresh high of Rs 2,134.00 apiece on Tuesday, with its market capitalisation crossing Rs 5 lakh crore.

At 9:20 AM, NSE share price was trading 1.99% higher at Rs 2,102.80 apiece on the BSE.

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