Ambit Capital prefers large, diversified non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including Aditya Birla Capital and Tata Capital, as it expects these lenders to deliver stronger earnings growth in the coming quarters amid accelerating loan growth and improving asset quality.

In its latest sector report, the brokerage said diversified and MSME-focused NBFCs are likely to witness the highest acceleration in earnings per share (EPS) growth, followed by auto-focused NBFCs. Housing finance companies (HFCs) and gold loan NBFCs are expected to see relatively lower earnings growth acceleration.

Ambit Capital maintained a ‘Buy' rating on Aditya Birla Capital with a target price of Rs 506 and Tata Capital with a target price of Rs 463.

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Among smaller lenders, it prefers MSME-focused NBFCs over affordable housing finance companies, with ‘Buy' ratings on Five-Star Business Finance (target price: Rs 747), SBFC Finance (Rs 135) and Northern Arc Capital (Rs 403).

NBFC Sector Growth Accelerates

The brokerage highlighted that the NBFC sector's assets under management (AUM) grew 22% year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter of FY27, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of growth acceleration. Disbursements increased 23% YoY, with MSME and vehicle finance witnessing the sharpest improvement compared with the previous quarter.

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Gold loan NBFCs recorded the fastest AUM growth of 48% YoY, supported by a 46% rise in gold prices during the quarter, which boosted ticket sizes. Auto NBFCs also benefited from strong vehicle industry volumes, with passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle sales rising 22% and 26%, respectively.

Meanwhile, microfinance lending continued its recovery, with sector AUM growing 20% YoY against a 1% decline in FY26.

Asset Quality Recovery Supports Earnings

Ambit Capital said asset quality recovery continued across lending segments following a challenging FY25 and FY26, particularly in microfinance. However, gold loan NBFCs witnessed some deterioration in asset quality.

Supported by stronger loan growth and declining credit costs, the sector's profit after tax (PAT) increased 43% YoY, placing growth towards the higher end of its 12-quarter range.

The brokerage expects competition to remain high in passenger vehicle and housing finance segments, while competition in gold loans could intensify. In contrast, competition is expected to remain moderate to low in commercial vehicle and MSME lending.

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