Motilal Oswal highlights that Poonawalla Fincorp is moving from a phase of building distribution, technology and collection infrastructure toward increasingly monetizing these investments. Higher utilisation of its expanded distribution network, increasing contribution from digital sourcing, cross-selling opportunities and AI-led productivity improvements should enable AUM growth to outpace operating expense growth.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Osawl has reiterated its Buy rating on Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. with a target price of Rs 600, based on 2.8 times Sep'28E book-value. The target price implies a potential upside of up to 23% from the reports market price of Rs 489.

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According to the brokerage the NBFC is entering an important phase of its business transformation, moving from building a diversified lending franchise and investing in distribution, technology and risk infrastructure toward increasingly monetising these capabilities.

The growing contribution of new businesses should help to sustain strong loan growth, while deeper digital penetration, cross-selling and improving distribution productivity should enhance customer acquisition economics and infrastructure utilization.

More importantly, the convergence of three key profitability drivers – improving lending spreads, moderating credit costs and operating leverage, provides a strong foundation for a sustained recovery in return ratios.

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Increasing utilisation of the expanded distribution network and technology-led productivity gains should allow operating expenses to grow at a slower pace than the loan book.

Motilal Oswal believe this combination should enable Poonawalla Fincorp to translate its strong growth trajectory into progressively better earnings quality and sustainable RoA expansion.

The stock currently trades at ~2.5x FY28 P/B and the brokerage models ~44% assets under management compound annual growth rate and ~121% PAT CAGR over FY26-FY28E and expect Poonawall Fincorp to deliver RoA/RoE of 2.4%/17% in FY28E.

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