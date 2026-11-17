Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana collected Rs 32 crore net in India on Day 12, a 57.3% drop from Rs 75 crore on Day 11. The weekday tally took the film's domestic collections to Rs 792.60 crore net and Rs 947.25 crore gross.

The Hindi version accounted for nearly three-quarters of the day's domestic earnings, bringing in Rs 23.75 crore from 17,768 shows. The Malayalam version collected Rs 2.85 crore from 1,065 shows, while the Kannada version earned Rs 2 crore from 892 shows. The Tamil and Telugu versions brought in Rs 1.90 crore from 1,158 shows and Rs 1.50 crore from 1,512 shows, respectively. Across all five languages, the film averaged Rs 14,289 per show over 22,395 screenings.

Overseas, Ramayana grossed Rs 10 crore on Day 12, taking its international total to Rs 490 crore. The film's worldwide gross reached Rs 1,437.25 crore.

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About Ramayana

"Ramayana", reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2,000 crore, is expected to rise in the ranking in the coming week. The film, a retelling of Indian epic 'Ramayana', features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol.

The second part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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