Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 continued its box office run with a sharp drop in collections on its second Monday. Despite the weekday slowdown, the film has managed to cross the Rs 20 crore mark in domestic net collections in its first 11 days.

Here's a look at its Day 11 collection and box office journey.

Day 11 Collection

On Day 11, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 36 lakh net in India across 709 shows. This was a 58.6% drop compared to its previous day's collection.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 20.49 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 23.65 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 15% on Monday. An estimated 36,802 tickets were sold on Day 11, taking the total ticket sales to over 18 lakh.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version continues to contribute the majority of the film's domestic earnings, collecting Rs 19.33 crore net so far. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 1.16 crore to the total India net collection of Rs 20.49 crore.

Tamil accounts for 94.3% of the film's domestic earnings, while Telugu contributes the remaining 5.7%.

ALSO READ | Arun Govil Didn't Want To Play Dashrath In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Here's What Changed His Mind

Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. The film witnessed a strong rise over its opening weekend, collecting Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3 and Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4.

The film failed to cross the Rs 1 crore mark after Day 6, collecting Rs 75 lakh on Day 7 and Rs 47 lakh on its second Friday. Collections improved to Rs 86 lakh on Day 9 and Rs 87 lakh on Day 10 before dropping to Rs 36 lakh on Day 11.

The film's first-week collection stood at Rs 17.93 crore, while it added another Rs 2.56 crore in the first four days of its second week.

About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy, devotional comedy-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film also features Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay.

The story follows a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son, a prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to protect the child and confronts a mysterious woman who represents a new and dangerous evil.

Gopi Amarnath has handled the cinematography, while Hiphop Tamizha composed the music. Fenny Oliver is the editor. Mookuthi Amman 2 was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

ALSO READ | Scene Box Office Collection Day 11: Weekday Effect? Surya's Film Sees Massive Drop In Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.