The Tamil action-comedy Scene saw a significant dip in box office collections on its second Monday after a steady run over the weekend. The Suriya-starrer collected Rs 2.85 crore net in India on Day 11, down 69.4% from its previous day's collection.

With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 139.35 crore, while its domestic gross collection has reached Rs 161.85 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 11, taking its overseas gross to Rs 86 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 247.85 crore.

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Scene recorded 3,948 shows across Tamil and Telugu versions on Monday, with an overall occupancy of 19.7%. It has sold over 1.04 crore tickets so far.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version collected Rs 2.05 crore net on Day 11, while the Telugu version earned Rs 80 lakh.

So far, the Tamil version has contributed Rs 112 crore to the domestic net collection, accounting for 80.4% of the total. The Telugu version has earned Rs 27.35 crore, contributing the remaining 19.6%.

State-Wise Gross Earnings

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor on Day 11, with Rs 1.50 crore gross. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together collected Rs 85 lakh, while Kerala contributed Rs 60 lakh.

Karnataka added Rs 30 lakh, while the remaining Indian markets contributed Rs 5 lakh. This took the day's total India gross collection to Rs 3.30 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened with Rs 19.15 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 and Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4 before dropping to Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5. Its collections further declined to Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7.

On its second Friday, the film earned Rs 6 crore. Collections improved over the weekend, with Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10. However, the film witnessed a sharp decline on Monday, collecting Rs 2.85 crore on Day 11.

Its first-week India net collection stands at Rs 111.70 crore, while the second-week total has reached Rs 27.65 crore.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya plays the lead role, alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj.

It follows Inbaraj, an eccentric police officer who is forced to reopen an unfinished case from his past and work with a troublesome team to solve it.

Jithu Madhavan has written and directed the film. Vineeth Augustian is the cinematographer, Sushin Shyam has composed the music, and Ajmal Sabu is the editor.

The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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