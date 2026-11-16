Ramayana China, Russia Release: Expected Dates, Plot, Cast And Other Details

Ramayana: Part 1, which released in India on November 5, 2026, is enjoying a strong box office run and continues to draw audiences to theatres.

Building on its performance in India, the makers are now preparing to take the epic to international markets, including China, Russia, Japan and South Korea, in the first three months of 2027.

These markets could help the Indian epic reach a wider audience and add to its worldwide box office collection. The makers are reportedly looking at a release between January and March 2027, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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Ramayana Eyes China And Russia Release

China is one of the major markets the makers are looking to enter. Director Nitesh Tiwari has already seen success in the country with Dangal. The Aamir Khan-starrer was released in China in 2017 and reportedly collected around Rs 1,305 crore there.

This has raised interest in Ramayana's planned release in the country. However, its box office performance will depend on the response from Chinese audiences and its distribution.

According to reports, Sony will distribute the film in China, where it is expected to release under the title Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince. The film has been submitted for censor clearance in China, but its release date will be confirmed only after the necessary approvals are received.

Russia is another important market for the film. Indian movies have enjoyed a strong following there over the years.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the release plans on X. His post mentioned that the film had “already been submitted for censor clearance in China”.

Other International Releases

Japan and South Korea are also part of the planned international release. Japan offers a promising market, following the success of SS Rajamouli's RRR, which earned around 2.42 billion yen there.

Ramayana was released in Hong Kong on November 12, 2026, with Hindi shows available with Chinese and English subtitles.

It is also scheduled to release in Brazil, Italy, Ukraine and Hungary on November 19, followed by Poland on November 20. On November 26, the film will reach Argentina, Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Czechia.

Earlier, it opened in the UK, North America, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia on November 5. An English-language shorter version, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is also being screened in overseas markets.

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Plot, Cast And More Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first of a planned two-part film based on Valmiki's ancient Hindu epic. The story covers the first three kāṇḍas and follows Lord Rama's early life and his journey towards the battle with Ravana.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita and Yash portrays Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Adinath Kothare.

The music is composed by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. The film marks Zimmer's debut in Indian cinema.

The first part arrived in Indian theatres during Diwali in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The second part, Ramayana: Part 2, is expected to release around Diwali 2027.

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