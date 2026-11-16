Which Credit Card Is Best For International Travel: A Simple Checklist

Planning a holiday abroad? Along with booking flights and hotels, there's another important decision to make before you go: how you'll pay once you land. From dining and shopping to sightseeing, the credit card you carry can shape how much your trip really costs. So, which one should you take?

There is no single "best" credit card for everyone. But there are a few factors that can help you decide which credit card might work best for you. The right choice depends on how you travel and spend your money.

What to look for in an international travel credit card?

A credit card can make international payments a lot more convenient, sure, but it's even better if your credit card offers features that help you save more money. Here are a few features worth looking out for:

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Forex markup: This is a fee charged on every transaction made in a foreign currency including hotels, dining, shopping, and other purchases. This forex charge can add up to a bigger amount throughout your trip, which is why a zero-forex markup credit card becomes an important choice. Zero-forex markup is a feature on credit cards that eliminates forex markup charges. For instance, all IDFC FIRST Bank credit cards come with zero forex markup.

This is a fee charged on every transaction made in a foreign currency including hotels, dining, shopping, and other purchases. This forex charge can add up to a bigger amount throughout your trip, which is why a zero-forex markup credit card becomes an important choice. Zero-forex markup is a feature on credit cards that eliminates forex markup charges. For instance, all IDFC FIRST Bank credit cards come with zero forex markup. Airport lounge access: You need to compare how different cards offer lounge visits, how many, and whether they cover international airports as well as domestic ones.

You need to compare how different cards offer lounge visits, how many, and whether they cover international airports as well as domestic ones. Travel insurance : Some credit cards offer travel-related protection, such as air accident cover or benefits for baggage-related incidents. Understanding the coverage, limits and exclusions can help you assess how relevant these benefits are for your travel needs.

: Some credit cards offer travel-related protection, such as air accident cover or benefits for baggage-related incidents. Understanding the coverage, limits and exclusions can help you assess how relevant these benefits are for your travel needs. Rewards on travel and foreign spends : Consider the Reward Points or miles you can earn on travel bookings and international spends, as well as their value and redemption options. This can help you understand the actual value you receive from your spends.

: Consider the Reward Points or miles you can earn on travel bookings and international spends, as well as their value and redemption options. This can help you understand the actual value you receive from your spends. Acceptance abroad: Ensure the card network of the credit card is accepted globally, across your travel destinations, particularly if you plan to visit smaller cities or use the credit card at local merchants.

Forex markup: A closer look at this recurring fee

When you pay in a foreign currency, your bank converts the amount into rupees and adds a forex markup fee, along with applicable GST. This applies to everything from hotel bills and restaurant meals to shopping on foreign websites.

A zero forex markup credit card eliminates this additional markup on foreign-currency transactions. However, the applicable exchange rate and any charges levied by the merchant or payment network may still apply.

Here is what the difference can look like on a typical trip:

Card A Card B Card C Foreign spend on the trip ₹1,50,000 ₹1,50,000 ₹1,50,000 Forex markup 0% 2% + GST 3.5% + GST Markup charged ₹0 ₹3,000 ₹5,250 GST on markup (18%) ₹0 ₹540 ₹945 Total forex cost ₹0 ₹3,540 ₹6,195

Disclaimer: The above example is for illustration only. Actual charges depend on the card, the transaction and the prevailing exchange rate.

Credit cards for international travel: A quick comparison

Here is how five popular credit cards compare across important travel features:

Feature Mayura by IDFC FIRST Bank Ashva by IDFC FIRST Bank FIRST Wealth by IDFC FIRST Bank HDFC Regalia Gold Axis Bank Atlas SBI Card ELITE Joining fee ₹5,999 + GST ₹2,999 + GST Nil ₹2,500 + GST ₹5,000 + GST ₹4,999 + GST Forex markup 0% 0% 0% 2.0% + GST 3.5% + GST 1.99% + GST Global ATM interest 0% up to 45 days 0% up to 45 days 0% on ATM cash withdrawals worldwide; ₹199 + GST fee per transaction Up to 43%+ instantly Up to 43%+ instantly Up to 42%+ instantly International lounge access 16 visits/year (4 per quarter) 8 visits/year (2 per quarter) 1 visit per quarter 6 visits/year 8 to unlimited 6 visits/year Accelerated rewards Up to 40X Reward Points on credit card spends and travel bookings via the IDFC FIRST Bank app Up to 40X Reward Points on credit card spends and travel bookings via the IDFC FIRST Bank app 10X Reward Points on eligible dining, travel and international spends; Up to 20% bonus Reward Points on travel bookings via the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app 4 RP per ₹150 Tier-based Edge Miles 5X on dining and departmental Max value per point Up to ₹0.50 Up to ₹0.40 ₹0.25 ₹0.50 (on SmartBuy) ₹1.00 (as Edge Mile) ₹0.25

Disclaimer: Features, fees and benefits are based on publicly available information at the time of writing and are subject to change. Please check each issuer's official website for the latest terms before applying.

Understanding the credit card comparison across important factors

The cards compared above vary across costs, travel benefits and rewards. Here are some of the key factors to consider:

Forex markup: Mayura, Ashva and FIRST Wealth from IDFC FIRST Bank come with 0% forex markup, while the other cards in the comparison charge between 1.99% and 3.5% + GST. For customers with higher international spends, this difference can have a meaningful impact on the overall cost of using the card abroad. Joining fee: Joining fees range from ₹0 to ₹5,999 + GST. A higher fee isn't necessarily a bad deal if you regularly use the benefits that come with the card. For example, frequent travelers may get more value from lounge access and other travel benefits. But if you travel occasionally, paying for benefits you rarely use may not make sense. Pick the card that gives you the best overall value for your spending and travel habits. Lounge access: Lounge benefits vary across cards. Some offer a limited number of visits each quarter, while others provide more visits across the year. Check both the lounge access and the card's eligibility criteria to find the right fit. ATM and cash handling: Cash withdrawn abroad on a credit card usually starts attracting interest from day one. So, if you think you might need cash, check this before picking a card. IDFC FIRST Bank Mayura, Ashva and FIRST Wealth offer an interest-free period on international ATM withdrawals, while other cards may charge interest from the day you withdraw cash. Reward structure: Reward structures also differ across the cards, from Reward Points to Edge Miles and accelerated earn rates on specific categories. It is useful to compare not only how many points or miles you earn, but also their redemption value and where they can be used.

.A detailed look at the compared credit cards for travel

Mayura by IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC FIRST Bank's Mayura Metal Credit Card is one of the more premium cards in the table. It offers 0% forex markup, 16 international lounge visits a year (four per quarter), and up to 40X reward points on credit card spends and travel bookings made through the IDFC FIRST Bank app. It also offers 0% interest on international ATM cash withdrawals for up to 45 days.

May suit you if you:

Travel internationally frequently

Value a premium card experience and travel benefits

Make significant international spends and want to avoid forex markup

Prefer a premium card that combines travel and everyday benefits

Ashva by IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC FIRST Bank's Ashva Metal Credit Card is a metal credit card offering 0% forex markup, so you pay no extra fee on international spends. You get 4 domestic and 2 international airport lounge visits every quarter, which is 16 domestic and 8 international visits a year. You earn up to 40X reward points on card spends and travel booking done via IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app. The joining fee is ₹2,999 + GST.

May suit you if you:

Want a metal credit card with travel and lifestyle benefits

Travel internationally multiple times a year

Value both domestic and international lounge access

Want benefits across travel, dining and lifestyle spends

FIRST Wealth by IDFC FIRST Bank

FIRST Wealth combines no joining and annual fee with 0% forex markup, complimentary domestic & international lounge access and up to 10X Reward Points on eligible dining, travel and international spends. It also offers bonus Reward Points on travel bookings done through the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app. Also enjoy interest free ATM cash withdrawals, at a minimal fee of ₹199+GST.

May suit you if you:

Travel a few times a year rather than every month.

Want zero forex markup without paying a joining fee.

Prefer a card that can support both everyday and travel spending.

HDFC Regalia Gold

HDFC Regalia Gold charges a joining fee of ₹2,500 + GST. It has a 2% + GST forex markup. The card offers 6 international lounge visits a year and earns 4 reward points per ₹150 spent, with points worth up to ₹0.50 when redeemed on HDFC SmartBuy.

May suit you if you:

Already bank with HDFC

Book your travel through SmartBuy

Want a lower joining fee

Are fine paying a forex markup when you spend abroad

Axis Bank Atlas

Axis Bank Atlas is built around Edge Miles, which can be worth up to ₹1 each when redeemed for travel. Its benefits also rise with annual spend tiers. It may suit frequent flyers who spend enough to reach the higher tiers and who redeem miles for flights and hotels. Its 3.5% + GST forex markup is the highest in the table, so spending abroad may cost more than on the other cards.

May suit you if you:

Fly often

Spend enough each year to reach the higher tiers

Redeem your miles for flights and hotels

Can accept the higher forex markup abroad

How to choose the right credit card for your needs

When choosing a credit card, here are a few things to look at:

Start with how often you travel: If you travel only occasionally, a high joining or annual fee may not make sense unless you'll use the benefits. Frequent travellers may get more value from paying for a card with stronger travel benefits. Look at your international spends: Every international transaction can cost you more if your card charges a forex markup. If you expect to spend substantially abroad, a low or zero forex markup can make a meaningful difference. All DFC FIRST Bank credit cards offer 0% forex markup. See how much lounge access you actually get Don't stop at “complimentary lounge access.” Check how many visits are included and whether there are quarterly limits. Mayura offers 16 international lounge visits a year, Ashva offers 8, while FIRST Wealth offers one per quarter. Look at the complete package There's rarely one feature that makes a card the best choice. Compare the fee, forex markup, lounge access, rewards and other travel benefits together, and choose the card that delivers the most value for the way you travel.

What to check before you travel abroad

Once you have the credit card, you still need to do a few preparations to save yourself from any potential trouble:

Enable card controls for international usage: Check whether international transactions are enabled on your credit card before you travel. You can also review and set transaction limits based on your expected spending.

Pay in the local currency: Some overseas merchants and payment terminals may give you the option to pay in Indian rupees through Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC). Paying in the local currency and not INR can help you avoid the exchange rate or conversion charges applied through DCC.

Know the cash withdrawal charges: International ATM withdrawals may attract transaction fees, interest and charges levied by the ATM operator. Review your card's applicable terms before using it to withdraw cash abroad.

Conclusion

The best credit card for international travel is the one that fits the way you travel. Before choosing, compare the forex markup, lounge access, rewards, travel benefits and fees, rather than picking a card based on one feature alone.

If you make more international transactions, zero forex markup can make a meaningful difference to your overall travel costs. If you travel frequently, lounge access and travel rewards may matter more. And if you only take an occasional international trip, a card with lower or no fees and useful everyday benefits may offer better overall value.

The simple rule is to choose the card whose benefits you are actually likely to use, both during your trip and after you return home.

FAQs

1. Does my credit card work abroad?

Most credit cards can be used internationally, but international usage may need to be switched on in your app or net banking. Check the settings before you leave, and confirm that your card network is accepted at your destination.

2. What is the best credit card to use abroad?

There is no one answer and it really depends on how you travel. A card with a low or zero forex markup, lounge access and benefits that match your needs during the trip is a good starting point to compare different options.

3. Is a zero forex markup card always the better choice?

Not always. A zero forex markup card saves you the extra fee on foreign transactions, but you still pay the exchange rate and any annual fee. If you travel only once in a while and don't spend much abroad, a card with a lower annual fee could be better for you.

4. Should I withdraw cash abroad on my credit card?

It is best avoided where you can pay by card or other means. Cash withdrawals on credit cards usually carry fees. On many cards, an interest is also levied by the lenders from day one. You should check your lender's terms first on this before signing up for a particular card.

5. Can I get a credit card for travel without income proof?

Some issuers offer credit cards against a fixed deposit, which may be an option if you do not have standard income documents.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.