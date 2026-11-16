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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 16

Gold prices extended their upward trend across major Indian cities, with Chennai and Delhi rates nearing Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 grams, while silver prices remained above Rs 1.76 lakh per kilogram.

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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 16
Gold and Silver rates today
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Gold prices today: Gold and silver prices steadied on Monday, with all-India bullions rate for 24k gold holding at Rs 1,37,330 and 925 sterling silver trading around Rs 1,77,290 per kg. 

City-Wise Gold Rates

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Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,37,080 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,36,840 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,37,480 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,36,900 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,37,190 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,37,300 per 10gm 

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,76,970 per kg
Delhi: Rs 1,76,660 per kg
Chennai: Rs 1,77,480 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 1,76,730 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 1,77,110 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 1,77,250 per kg 

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Holds Above $95 Per Barrel As Fresh US-Iran Flare Ups Dim Growing Supply Surplus

MCX Rates

MCX December 2026 gold and silver futures closed at Rs 1,36,750 per 10 grams and Rs 1,76,543 per kg respectively following the latest Friday trading session.

The precious metals edged higher during Friday's session with gold settling Rs 525 or 0.39% higher, and silver futures settling Rs 234 or 0.13% higher. However, on a weekly basis, both the safe haven assets declined by 4.1% and 5% respectively. 

Spot Gold and Silver Prices

Spot gold rates were trading little changed at $3,883.95 per ounce, while spot silver declined 2.28% to $47.6155 an ounce. 

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