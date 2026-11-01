Six Stocks To Buy Today, November 16: Hero Motocorp, Bharti Airtel, Indus Towers, And More

Market experts have identified six stocks recommended across shipping, telecom, power equipment and automobiles. Based on the stated current market prices and target prices, the calls imply potential gains of about 4% to 17%. Top picks include Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd., Bharti Hexacom Ltd., GE Vernova T&D India Ltd., Hero Motocorp Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Here are six stocks to buy today

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,510.50)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommends buying Great Eastern Shipping Company shares between Rs 1,480 and Rs 1,518. He has placed the stop-loss at Rs 1,399 and the target at Rs 1,760. From the CMP, the target indicates a potential upside of 16.5%.

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Bharti Hexacom Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,655.00)

Sarvade also recommends buying Bharti Hexacom shares in the Rs 1,630–1,666 range, with a stop-loss of Rs 1,569 and a target of Rs 1,860. The target suggests a potential upside of 12.4% from the current market price.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,420.00)

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager for Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, recommends buying the stock between Rs 4,330 and Rs 4,430. The stop-loss is Rs 4,200, while the Rs 4,800 target implies 8.6% potential upside.

Hero Motocorp Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,385.00)

Patel recommends buying Hero MotoCorp with a stop-loss at Rs 5,200 and a target of Rs 5,600. The stock offers potential upside of 4% from its current market price.

Indus Towers Ltd. (CMP: Rs 396.00)

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd. recommends buying Indus Towers at Rs 396, with a stop-loss of Rs 380 and a target of Rs 430. This translates into potential upside of 8.6%.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,106.00)

Mehata also recommends buying Bharti Airtel at Rs 2,106. The stop-loss is Rs 2,020 and the target is Rs 2,275, indicating potential upside of 8%.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision



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