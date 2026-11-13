Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 13

Gold Price Today in India
Gold and silver extended their losses on Thursday, as stronger US inflation data, a rising US dollar, higher bond yields, and growing expectations of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December and further in March 2027 are weighing on the precious metals.
MCX Gold futures with December delivery closed at Rs 1,36,225 per 10 grams, after declining 2.5% during the session, while silver futures with the same delivery closed at Rs 1,78,724 per kg, declining over 3% in the previous session.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
On COMEX, both the precious metals declined as well, and the domestic prices followed along. However, on Friday, at around 01:16 GMT, COMEX gold was up 0.2% to $3,893 per ounce, while COMEX silver remained flat at $50.065 per ounce.
In India, at around 6:40 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,36,820 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,79,560 per kg.
22K gold stood at Rs 1,25,418 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,66,093 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.
Also Read: Oil Prices Today: Brent Reverses Course, Climbs Above $95; What Happens Next?
City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,36,580 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,36,340 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,36,970 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,36,390 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,36,680 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,36,790 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,25,198; Delhi at Rs 1,24,978; Chennai at Rs 1,25,556; Kolkata at Rs 1,25,024; Bengaluru at Rs 1,25,290; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,25,391 per 10gm.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,79,240 per kg
Delhi: Rs 1,78,930 per kg
Chennai: Rs 1,79,760 per kg
Kolkata: Rs1,79,000 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 1,79,380 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 1,79,520 per kg
Also Read: Six Stocks To Buy Today, November 13: Meesho, Paytm, Bajaj Finance, And More
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.