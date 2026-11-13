Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 13

Gold Price Today in India

Gold and silver extended their losses on Thursday, as stronger US inflation data, a rising US dollar, higher bond yields, and growing expectations of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December and further in March 2027 are weighing on the precious metals.

MCX Gold futures with December delivery closed at Rs 1,36,225 per 10 grams, after declining 2.5% during the session, while silver futures with the same delivery closed at Rs 1,78,724 per kg, declining over 3% in the previous session.

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On COMEX, both the precious metals declined as well, and the domestic prices followed along. However, on Friday, at around 01:16 GMT, COMEX gold was up 0.2% to $3,893 per ounce, while COMEX silver remained flat at $50.065 per ounce.

In India, at around 6:40 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,36,820 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,79,560 per kg.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,25,418 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,66,093 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,36,580 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,36,340 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,36,970 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,36,390 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,36,680 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,36,790 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,25,198; Delhi at Rs 1,24,978; Chennai at Rs 1,25,556; Kolkata at Rs 1,25,024; Bengaluru at Rs 1,25,290; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,25,391 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,79,240 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,78,930 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,79,760 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,79,000 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,79,380 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,79,520 per kg

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