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Six Stocks To Buy Today, November 13: Meesho, Paytm, Bajaj Finance, And More

Other buy calls include Meesho, Paytm, and Siemens Energy India with targets above current market prices.

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Six Stocks To Buy Today, November 13: Meesho, Paytm, Bajaj Finance, And More
Six Stocks To Buy Today
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Market analysts have issued buy calls on six stocks for Friday, November 13 with targets implying gains of 4.9% to 11.3% from their current market price. Phoenix Mills offers the biggest potential upside, followed by Elecon Engineering and Bajaj Finance. The other picks are Meesho, Paytm and Siemens Energy India.

Meesho Ltd. (CMP: Rs 252.65)

Chandan Taparia, head of technical and derivatives research at MOFSL, recommends buying Meesho with a target of Rs 269 and a stop-loss at Rs 246. The target implies a potential upside of 6.5%.

One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm) (CMP: Rs 1,925.00)

Taparia also recommends buying Paytm, with a target of Rs 2,020 and a stop-loss at Rs 1,875. The target is 4.9% above the quoted price, the smallest projected gain among the six calls.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,115.00)

Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president of research at Religare Broking, recommends buying Bajaj Finance at Rs 1,115. He has set a target of Rs 1,195 and a stop-loss at Rs 1,075. The call implies a potential upside of 7.2%.

Phoenix Mills Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,292.00)

Mishra recommends buying Phoenix Mills at Rs 2,292, with a target of Rs 2,550 and a stop-loss at Rs 2,160. The target implies a potential gain of 11.3%, the highest on the list.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 456.00)

Jigar Shantilal Patel, senior manager for equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, recommends buying Elecon Engineering with a target of Rs 500 and a stop-loss at Rs 425. The target implies a potential upside of 9.6%.

Siemens Energy India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,037.70)

Patel also recommends buying Siemens Energy India, with a target of Rs 3,200 and a stop-loss at Rs 2,900. The target implies a potential upside of 5.3%.

ALSO READ | Buy, Sell Or Hold: ONFC, PFC, TVS Motor, Laurus Labs, Tata Steel And Kalyan Jewellers — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision
 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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