Buy, Sell Or Hold: ONFC, PFC, TVS Motor, Laurus Labs, Tata Steel And Kalyan Jewellers — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Oil And Natural Gas Company Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Power Finance Corp. at the current market price .? Have you lost the chance to buy Laurus Labs Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Tata Steel ​​​​​​Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies and and Jash Shah, Fundamental Research Analyst, Latin Manharlal provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Oil And Natural Gas Company (CMP: Rs 224.50)

Gedia: Avoid

Is inversely related to crude oil prices.

Likely to underperform.

Wait for levels of Rs 216-Rs 210 on the downside where suppport is there and we can see a reversal.

Trend is negative, do not add more.

Power Finance Corp. (CMP: Rs 339)

Shah: Buy

Like the stock, can enter it right now.

Be vary of the condition of the market.

Has rallied quite a bit, can see some consolidation.

Opinion is positive.

TVS Motor Co. (CMP: Rs 4,500)

Shah: Hold

Festive demand was good.

Sales numbers were good.

Things are looking better.

Can hold on to the stock.

Partial profit booking recommended if you see some kind of downside.

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Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 2,400)

Gedia: Buy

Have rallied quite a bit.

Risk-reward ratio is not favourable for going long on current levels.

Entry point close to Rs 2,250, where we have support in the form of twenty day moving average.

Buy at support levels.

Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 188)

Gedia: Hold

Metal space is looking positive.

Consolidating around Rs 189-190 levels.

Can enter from a three month perspective.

Stoploss at Rs 175.

Can expect levels of Rs 200-Rs 212.

Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 710.90)

Shah: Hold

Hold on to the stock.

Results were good.

Revenue was up.

Did not translate into profitability.

Business mix is doing pretty well.

Q3 will also do well.

Ride the rally and then take a call whether to book or not.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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