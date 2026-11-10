8th Pay Commission: What Maruti 800, Zen And WagonR Tell Us About The Next Spending Cycle

The Eighth Pay Commission could influence not just how much government employees spend, but also what they buy. The additional salary and arrears expected under the pay revision could support demand for premium products, continuing a shift in consumption patterns seen during earlier pay commission cycles, according to Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra AMC.

Shah estimates that around 20 million government employees and pensioners will receive salary arrears and additional pay under the recommendations. They could use the surplus to increase spending as well as investments, he said.

"In sixth and seventh pay commission, automobile, alcohol beverages, travel, tourism and consumer durable sectors had done well. We believe the same trend will continue albeit towards premiumization," Shah said in an interview with NDTV Profit.

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From Maruti 800 To SUVs

Shah used car purchases during earlier pay commission cycles to explain how the next revision could influence consumer demand.

"If sixth pay commission was more Maruti 800, seventh pay commission was Zen and WagonR, eighth pay commission could be SUV," he said. "So somewhere you will see that kind of growth coming through."

His comparison points to a move towards higher-priced products as employees receive revised salaries and arrears. Shah identified premium consumption and banking as medium-term investment themes, while describing modern manufacturing as a longer-term bet.

The government announced the formation of the Eighth Central Pay Commission in January 2025. The commission has 18 months from the date of its constitution to submit its recommendations. The government has not confirmed the implementation date or schedule.

When Could Spending Pick Up?

The potential consumption boost will depend on when the recommendations are implemented and when employees receive the revised salaries and arrears.

A recent Jefferies note also identified the pay revision as a potential support for discretionary consumption in FY28. The brokerage said higher salaries and accumulated arrears could add to household spending power. It also expects stronger revenue growth in FY27 to support hiring and consumption.

Jefferies flagged a weak monsoon and the fading impact of goods and services tax benefits as potential headwinds. The timing of the pay revision will therefore determine when any additional spending reaches the economy.

For Shah, premium consumption is one of the sectors to watch in the medium term, alongside banking and financial services. He expects the spending pattern seen during earlier pay commission cycles to continue, but with a shift towards more premium purchases.

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