India Win Two Gold Medals At Junior Astronomy Olympiad, Grab 5 In Total

India secured five medals, including two golds, at the 5th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2026, highlighting the country's focus and strong performance of young science talent on the global stage. The five-member Indian team returned with two gold, two silver and one bronze medal from the competition held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, between November 1 and November 8. The event brought together 104 students from 25 countries, along with 53 team leaders and observers.

Siddharth Laxmisha of Aditya Vidyashram Residential School in Puducherry and Swara Srujal Patel of the School of Excellence in Gujarat won gold medals for India. Aarna Chaplot of Maa Bharti Senior Secondary School in Kota and Krish Bhaskar of KS International Academy in Bagar, Rajasthan, earned silver medals, while Akshara Gulab Ambone of Lords Public School in Maharashtra secured a bronze.

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), which facilitated India's participation in the Olympiad, said the performance reflected the students' scientific ability, discipline and sustained preparation. NCSM Director General K S Murali said the medal haul highlighted the dedication and perseverance shown by the young participants.

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Gold medallist Swara Srujal Patel described the opportunity to represent India and compete with students from different countries as an enriching experience. She also credited the training and guidance provided by NCSM for helping her prepare for the international competition.

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Silver medallist Krish Bhaskar, who hopes to pursue a career in astrophysics, said the Olympiad gave him the opportunity to interact with students from across the world while representing India at an international platform.

NCSM, which operates under the Ministry of Culture, was responsible for selecting and training the Indian contingent. As part of the preparation process, 25 shortlisted students underwent training in theoretical and observational astronomy, problem-solving and night-sky observation before the final team was chosen.

The council also runs Astronomy Education Centres through its network of science museums, where students and the public are introduced to astronomy through planetariums, exhibitions, lectures and sky-observation programmes.

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