Malayalam Cinematographer Shaji Kumar Dies At 57 In Alappuzha While Shooting For Dileep' Next Film

Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar, known for films such as Pulimurugan, Naran and Thudarum, died at the age of 57 on Tuesday, November 10. He passed away after developing health complications during the shoot of an upcoming Dileep-starrer in Alappuzha, according to NDTV. He is survived by his wife, Smitha, and sons Aryan and Sooryan.

Shaji was staying at a hotel in Alappuzha for the shooting when he experienced physical discomfort on Saturday night. He informed the director, Ullas Krishna, about his condition, after which he was taken to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

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Although his condition reportedly improved and he was able to speak normally, his health deteriorated again on Sunday night. His body will be kept at Ernakulam Gokulam Convention Centre from 10 am to 1 pm. His funeral will take place at his house in Perumbavoor at 7 pm.

Directors's Union Pay Tribute

His unexpected death has left members of the Malayalam film industry in shock and disbelief. The FEFKA Directors' Union mourned his loss, remembering the cinematographer for his contribution to Malayalam cinema.

They wrote, “Famous cameraman of Malayalam cinema Shaji Kumar (57) passed away…Malayalam film workers are in shock beyond belief about this unexpected demise of a colleague. Condolences from FEFKA Directors Union..!!”

All about Shaji Kumar

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Shaji Kumar has been living in Perumbavoor for a long time. He was a disciple of veteran cinematographer Vipin Mohan. He began his career assisting on several films before becoming the force behind diverse films as an independent cinematographer.

Over the years, he became one of the familiar names behind the visuals of several successful Malayalam films. Shaji Kumar collaborated with several prominent filmmakers, including Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, V M Vinu, M Padmakumar and Vaishakh.

His filmography includes popular titles, including Naran, Pulimurugan, Ramaleela, Odiyan, Madhura Raja, Ittymaani: Made in China, Night Drive, Pathonpatham Noottandu, Bandra, Once Upon a Time in Kochi and Thudarum.

Shaji Kumar's last cinematography assignments included Tharun Moorthy's directorial Athimanoharam, starring Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban.

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