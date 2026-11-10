James Gunn, Peter Safran Step Down As DC Studios Co-CEO, Former Marvel Executive Latcham Named President

DC Studios is set for a leadership change, with former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham taking over as president and chief creative officer.

James Gunn and Peter Safran will step down as co-CEOs on December 1. The move follows Skydance's $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Gunn Reflects On His DC Journey

James Gunn has spoken about his decision to step down from his role at DC Studios, sharing a personal message on Instagram. The filmmaker said leading the studio had been a special experience, but the job also came with responsibilities that took him away from the work he enjoys most.

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Gunn recalled that he grew up creating comics featuring DC characters as well as his own. Getting the chance to work with those characters was a dream come true. He admitted that he was unsure about accepting the leadership role at first, but later said, “I'm glad I took the job.”

Looking back, Gunn said he was proud of the projects the team had completed, including Superman, Clayface and Peacemaker. He also shared his excitement about Man of Tomorrow, calling it “thus far” the best filmmaking experience of his life.

Gunn gave special thanks to Peter Safran, who worked alongside him as co-CEO. He praised Safran as “the smartest and most competent person I know” and “the best partner a person could ask for.” Gunn also described him as a good friend.

However, the director said the corporate side of running DC Studios was challenging. He explained that the workload often left him with little time to rest or spend with loved ones. Safran, he added, handled much of the business side of the job.

“I will miss the people around me, and I will miss being the co-caretaker of these great characters, but I'm also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking,” Gunn wrote.

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Gunn And Safran's DC Legacy And Future Plans

Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios in 2022, aiming to connect its films and shows into one universe. Their leadership delivered mixed box-office results: Superman earned $618.7 million worldwide, while Supergirl brought in around $126 million and Clayface roughly $109 million. Their TV lineup included Peacemaker, Creature Commandos and Lanterns.

With the new shift, the two will remain involved in DC's creative plans. Gunn is working on Man of Tomorrow, the next Superman film, and has also confirmed that they are developing another DC project.

Latcham's Experience At Marvel

Jeremy Latcham's appointment as DC Studios president and chief creative officer brings his Marvel experience to the forefront. He previously worked on major MCU films, including Iron Man, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming. After leaving Marvel in 2017, he launched Latcham Pictures and produced Bad Times at the El Royale and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Latcham said he was “excited and honoured” to take on the role, describing DC's characters as “iconic.” He also said he hopes to create stories that connect with both longtime fans and new audiences.

In his new position, he will oversee DC's film, television and animation projects, reporting to Skydance executives Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

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