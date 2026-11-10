Jensen Huang Told Trump He Didn't Know She Was A Spy, US President Says

US President Donald Trump has said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang denied knowing that the woman he was involved with was allegedly working as a Chinese spy. Trump told reporters that he had spoken to Huang earlier in the day and directly asked him about the allegations.

Trump said Huang told him he had no knowledge of the woman's alleged links to Chinese intelligence. The US president also expressed confidence in the Nvidia chief, saying he believed his explanation.

"I asked him that question. 'Did you have any idea that she was a spy?' He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy.' And I really believe him," Trump told reporters at the White House.

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Trump said he had contacted Huang to check on how he was doing and discuss the allegations. He also described himself as surprised by the developments, given his assessment of the Nvidia CEO.

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Asked when he first learnt about the concerns surrounding Huang, Trump said he had been hearing and reading about the matter for some time, but had become aware of it only recently.

"Well, I've been hearing about it, and I've been reading a little bit about it over a period of time. But not too long ago," Trump said.

He also confirmed that the FBI was looking into the matter, although he did not provide further details about the investigation.

Trump said he had not known about the alleged links when he travelled to China with Huang in May this year.

The controversy follows reports that Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed. US intelligence officials reportedly suspect that she shared information with Beijing.

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