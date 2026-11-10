Why Did The US Not Warn Nvidia's Jensen Huang Privately About Alice? Ex-Global Times Editor Questions

Chinese media have raised questions over US intelligence agencies reportedly declining to issue a private warning to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang about his relationship with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based executive suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The decision not to warn Huang has triggered criticism from Chinese nationalist commentators, including voices associated with the state-run Global Times.

Former editor Hu Xijin and other commentators have claimed a politically-angle behind the allegations against one of America's most influential technology executives.

Posted on X, Xijin said, " By any standard logic—given how vital both Jensen Huang and Nvidia are to the United States—if U.S. intelligence agencies had truly determined that Alice Huang was a "Chinese female spy," they ought to have issued a private warning to Jensen Huang first."

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"Instead, they leaked the matter directly to the media, triggering an explosive public controversy that caught Jensen Huang completely off guard and forced him to admit to an extramarital affair and issue a public apology. This was a deliberate slap in the face to both Jensen Huang and Nvidia, clearly driven by calculated political motives," he added.

According to accounts surrounding the investigation, US counterintelligence officials may have avoided briefing the billionaire to protect an ongoing surveillance operation and gather evidence about suspected Chinese intelligence activities.

ALSO READ: 'Sacrificial Lamb': Jensen Huang Being Targeted In US Political Infighting, Chinese Journalist Claims Amid Spy Allegations

Investigators reportedly wanted to establish what information Alice Huang was seeking and whether it was being transferred to Beijing. A private warning to Jensen Huang could have alerted the suspected intelligence network and jeopardised the investigation.

A second concern involved Megaspeed International, where Alice Huang previously held a senior executive position. The Singapore-based data centre company was reportedly under scrutiny over suspicions that it helped divert restricted Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China in violation of US export controls. Investigators were reportedly examining whether the company's commercial relationships could expose weaknesses in American semiconductor supply chains and export restrictions.

Chinese commentary has accused US media and political circles of combining Huang's alleged extramarital affair with unproven espionage allegations to generate public outrage and strengthen Washington's technological containment of China. The Global Times has also rejected attempts to associate Beijing with the executive's personal conduct.

Meanwhile, US officials have not established publicly yet that Jensen Huang knowingly assisted Beijing or compromised Nvidia's sensitive information.

President Donald Trump has reportedly defended Huang, describing him as an honourable man, while Nvidia's board has initiated an independent investigation into whether its chief executive was targeted by foreign intelligence.

ALSO READ: What Could Lori Mills Get If She Divorces Jensen Huang? Inside The $60 Billion Nvidia Maths

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.