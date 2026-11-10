Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 10

Gold Price Today in India
Gold and silver rallied through Monday, owing to lower crude prices, easing geopolitical concerns, and a softer dollar. MCX Gold futures with December delivery closed at Rs 1,43,166 per 10 grams, while silver futures closed at Rs 1,87,127 per kg.
At around 01:00 GMT, Comex gold stood at $4,135.2 per ounce, gaining around 0.5% in the early trade on Tuesday, while Comex silver gained 0.92% to trade at $53.18 per ounce.
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In India, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at around 6:30 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,43,640 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,87,720 per kg.
22K gold stood at Rs 1,31,670 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,73,641 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.
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City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,43,380 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,43,140 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,43,800 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,43,190 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,500 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,610 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,432; Delhi at Rs 1,31,212; Chennai at Rs 1,31,817; Kolkata at Rs 1,31,258; Bengaluru at Rs 1,31,542; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,643 per 10gm.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,87,380 per kg
Delhi: Rs 1,87,050 per kg
Chennai: Rs 1,87,920 per kg
Kolkata: Rs1,87,130 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 1,87,520 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 1,87,670 per kg
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