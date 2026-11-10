Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 10

Gold Price Today in India

Gold and silver rallied through Monday, owing to lower crude prices, easing geopolitical concerns, and a softer dollar. MCX Gold futures with December delivery closed at Rs 1,43,166 per 10 grams, while silver futures closed at Rs 1,87,127 per kg.

At around 01:00 GMT, Comex gold stood at $4,135.2 per ounce, gaining around 0.5% in the early trade on Tuesday, while Comex silver gained 0.92% to trade at $53.18 per ounce.

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In India, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at around 6:30 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,43,640 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,87,720 per kg.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,31,670 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,73,641 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,43,380 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,43,140 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,43,800 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,43,190 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,500 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,610 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,432; Delhi at Rs 1,31,212; Chennai at Rs 1,31,817; Kolkata at Rs 1,31,258; Bengaluru at Rs 1,31,542; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,643 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,87,380 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,87,050 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,87,920 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,87,130 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,87,520 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,87,670 per kg

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