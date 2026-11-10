After Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana Achieves Big Box Office Milestone, Grabs Spot In Rs 100 Crore Single-Day India Net Club

Ramayana has entered the Rs 100 crore single-day India net club, collecting Rs 107.50 crore on its fifth day in theatres on Monday, November 9, according box office tracker Sacnilk. The extended Diwali holiday powered the surge, taking its cumulative India net collection to Rs 346.35 crore. The film was played across 23,911 shows on Day 5. Its total India gross collection now stands at Rs 413.90 crore.

Hindi screenings accounted for the largest share of the fifth-day business, bringing in Rs 87.25 crore from 19,786 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 7.50 crore across 908 shows, while Telugu screenings contributed Rs 6 crore from 1,606 shows. The Tamil version earned Rs 4 crore across 826 shows, and the Malayalam version added Rs 2.75 crore from 785 shows.

"Ramayana: Part One", starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, has earned $55.7 million (over Rs 500 crore) at the global box office. According to Deadline, the film collected $12.2 million (over Rs 114 crore) in the US, and $11.5 million (over Rs 108 crore) in other 37 foreign territories handled by Sony, which is distributing the film internationally.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Ramayana Crosses Dhurandhar 2's Opening-Day Collection

With its Rs 107.50 crore fifth-day haul, Ramayana has surpassed Dhurandhar 2's opening-day India net collection of Rs 102.55 crore by Rs 4.95 crore. However, it remains Rs 7.35 crore below Dhurandhar 2's peak single-day collection of Rs 114.85 crore, recorded on Day 4. Whether Ramayana challenges that benchmark will depend on revisions to the final Day 5 figures.

The timing sets the two films apart. Dhurandhar 2 reached its peak on its fourth day, while Ramayana's biggest surge has come on its fifth theatrical day, supported by the extended Diwali holiday.

For now, Ramayana's Rs 107.50 crore collection secures its place in the Rs 100 crore single-day India net club, with the final tally set to determine how close it comes to Dhurandhar 2's benchmark.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5.

"Ramayana" follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil. The music of the film has been composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team.

ALSO READ | 'Maharshi Vasooli': THIS Ramayana Meme Has Golmaal Connection And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.