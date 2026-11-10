Bhai Dooj 2026 Date And Time: Check Tilak Muhurat, Significance, Rituals And Wishes

Bhai Dooj, one of the important Hindu festivals celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Also known as Yama Dwitiya, the festival falls on the Dwitiya Tithi (second day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.

On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads, perform aarti and pray for their long life, good health and prosperity. Brothers, in return, offer gifts and reaffirm their love and support for their sisters.

Bhai Dooj 2026: Date And Timings

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 11, 2026. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi begins on November 10 and continues into November 11.

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In 2026, the Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 10, and end at 3:53 pm on Wednesday, November 11.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Aparahna Muhurat for performing the Bhai Dooj tilak ceremony in New Delhi will be from 1:10 pm to 3:20 pm on November 11.

Devotees traditionally perform the tilak ceremony during this afternoon period. However, muhurat timings may vary depending on the city.

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Bhai Dooj 2026: Significance

Bhai Dooj represents the love, trust and lifelong bond between brothers and sisters. The festival is also known as Yama Dwitiya and is associated with Lord Yama, the god of death, and his sister Goddess Yamuna.

According to Hindu mythology, Yamuna invited her brother Yama to her home on Kartik Shukla Dwitiya. She welcomed him, applied tilak on his forehead, performed aarti and prepared a special meal for him.

Pleased with her affection, Yama offered her a boon. Yamuna wished that brothers who visited their sisters on this day would be blessed with long life, happiness and prosperity. Yama granted her wish, and the occasion came to be celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.

Bhai Dooj 2026: Puja Vidhi And Rituals

Bhai Dooj is celebrated through traditional prayers, family gatherings and the exchange of gifts. The main rituals include sisters applying tilak on their brothers' foreheads and performing aarti while praying for their well-being and long life.

The aarti thali is prepared with rice grains, flowers, sweets and a diya for the ceremony. Brothers are traditionally welcomed with sweets and a special meal prepared by their sisters.

In return, brothers offer gifts to their sisters as a gesture of love and appreciation.

Bhai Dooj: Celebrations Across India

Bhai Dooj is celebrated under different names across the country. In Maharashtra and Goa, it is known as Bhau Beej, while in West Bengal, the festival is celebrated as Bhai Phonta. Although customs and traditions may vary across regions, the central theme remains the same- celebrating the bond between siblings and praying for their happiness and well-being.

Bhai Dooj: Wishes And Greetings

Wishing you a very Happy Bhai Dooj! May our bond of love and affection grow stronger with every passing year. May you always be blessed with happiness, good health and success. On this special occasion, I pray for your long life, prosperity and happiness. May you achieve everything you dream of. Happy Bhai Dooj! No matter how many fights we have, you will always be my biggest support. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, success and good health. Happy Bhai Dooj! May the bond between brothers and sisters remain strong forever. May this Bhai Dooj bring joy, peace and prosperity into your life. From childhood memories to lifelong support, every moment with you is special. May our bond continue to shine with love and happiness. Happy Bhai Dooj! On Bhai Dooj, may Lord Yama bless you with a long and healthy life. May you always be surrounded by love, positivity and prosperity. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!

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