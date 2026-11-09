Bali Pratipada 2026: Date, Significance And Rituals

Festivals often bring families together through prayers, traditions and celebrations. Bali Pratipada is one such occasion, with customs rooted in the story of King Bali and his devotion.

Bali Pratipada 2026 Date And Timing

Bali Pratipada 2026 will be observed on Tuesday, November 10. According to Drik Panchang, the Bali Puja Pratahkala Muhurat will be from 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM, with a duration of 2 hours and 10 minutes.

The Pratipada Tithi begins at 12:31 PM on November 9 and ends at 2:00 PM on November 10, 2026. Bali Puja is performed on Kartik Pratipada and coincides with Govardhan Puja. While Govardhan Puja is dedicated to Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill, Bali Puja honours King Bali.

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What Is Bali Pratipada?

Bali Pratipada, also known as Bali Puja, is linked to the story of King Bali and Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu tradition, Vishnu appeared as Vamana and sent Bali to Patala.

King Bali was known for his generosity. Pleased with his qualities, Lord Vishnu allowed him to visit Earth for three days. It is believed that Bali stays on Earth during this period and blesses his devotees.

The festival is marked by prayers and traditional customs dedicated to King Bali during the Diwali period.

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Significance Of Bali Pratipada

Bali Pratipada highlights values such as generosity, devotion and humility. The festival also encourages people to remember the importance of giving and staying committed to their faith.

According to Drik Panchang, a similar tradition of worshipping King Bali is followed in South India during Onam. The practice reflects the cultural and religious traditions associated with Bali.

Bali Pratipada 2026 Rituals And Traditions

According to religious texts cited by Drik Panchang, an image of King Bali along with his wife Vindhyavali should be drawn at the centre of the home. The image should be made using five different colours.

The five-colour image is then worshipped during Bali Puja. Devotees may follow their family traditions while performing the puja and making offerings.

Bali Namaskara Mantra

On Bali Pratipada, devotees offer salutations to King Bali while reciting the following mantra:

“बलिराज नमस्तुभ्यं दैत्यदानववन्दित।

इन्द्रशत्रोऽमराराते विष्णुसान्निध्यदो भव॥

बलिमुद्दिश्य दीयन्ते दानानि कुरुनन्दन।

यानि तान्यक्षयाण्याहुर्मयैवं संप्रदर्शितम्॥”

Baliraja Namastubhyam Daityadanavavandita।

Indrashatroamararate Vishnusannidhyado Bhava॥

Balimuddishya Diyante Danani Kurunandana॥

Yani Tanyakshayanyahurmayaivam Sampradarshitam॥

The mantra offers salutations to King Bali, who is revered by Daityas and Danavas. It asks him to grant the divine presence of Lord Vishnu. It also states that donations made in King Bali's name are believed to bring inexhaustible merit.

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