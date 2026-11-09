When Is Gujarati New Year 2026? Check Date, Significance, Tithi And More

Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas or Nutan Varsh, will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The festival marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083 and is observed on Kartik Shukla Pratipada, also known as Kartak Sud Ekam. The day is considered auspicious for new beginnings and is celebrated with prayers, temple visits and family gatherings.

Unlike many Hindu New Year celebrations that begin in the month of Chaitra, the Gujarati New Year starts immediately after Diwali. In 2026, Gujarati New Year will be observed two days after Diwali. As preparations gather pace, communities across Gujarat and elsewhere are getting ready to celebrate the occasion with traditional rituals, Chopda Pujan and festive meals.

Gujarati New Year 2026: Shubh Muhurat And Tithi Timings

According to the Hindu Panchang, Gujarati New Year falls on Kartik Shukla Pratipada. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 12:31 pm on November 9 and ends at 2:00 pm on November 10, 2026.

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The festival date is determined by the sunrise-based observance. Since Amavasya prevails at sunrise on November 9, Gujarati New Year will be celebrated on November 10, when Shukla Pratipada is present at sunrise.

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Gujarati New Year 2026: Significance

Gujarati New Year holds special significance for Gujarati communities as it marks the beginning of a new traditional calendar year. People welcome the occasion by seeking blessings for prosperity, happiness and good fortune.

This year it marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083 and is regarded as an auspicious occasion for fresh starts and new ventures.

Gujarati New Year 2026: Traditions

Bestu Varas is celebrated with enthusiasm across Gujarat and among Gujarati communities worldwide. The day usually begins with people waking up early, wearing new or traditional clothes and visiting temples to seek divine blessings.

The festival is particularly significant for business communities, with many traders and shopkeepers performing Chopda Pujan, a traditional ritual in which account books are worshipped to seek blessings for a prosperous financial year.

Families exchange greetings, visit relatives and enjoy elaborate festive meals.

The occasion also coincides with Govardhan Puja in many parts of India. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill on his little finger to protect the people of Gokul from torrential rains sent by Lord Indra. The event is commemorated through Govardhan Puja, during which devotees worship Lord Krishna, Govardhan Hill and cows.

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