Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Monday, November 9? Check State-Wise Bank Holiday Status

Banks in select states in India will be closed on Monday, with others operating during regular hours. Bank branches in seven states and Union Territories will remain closed. Select banks across India will be closed on account of Diwali, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

Bank branches will be closed on Monday, Nov. 9, in Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Banks will remain open in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

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The regional offices of Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Raipur will be closed as per RBI.

Banks in Maharashtra will be open on Monday, Nov. 9. The state's Diwali-related bank holiday falls on Tuesday, November 10, for Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Govardhan Puja/Laxmi Puja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day.

Nov. 9 is not a nationwide bank holiday. Branches in most parts of the country will remain open, with the holiday schedule varying.

Banks remained closed on Sunday, Nov. 8, across the country as part of their regular weekly holiday. According to the RBI's holiday calendar, banks will observe regional holidays on Nov. 9 for Diwali, Laxmi Puja and Govardhan Puja; Nov. 10 for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) and Vikram Samvat New Year; Nov. 11 for Laxmi Puja, Bhaidooj and other regional festivals; Nov. 13 for Wangala Festival; Nov. 16 for Chhath Puja; Nov. 20 for Igas-Bagwal; Nov. 23 for Seng Kut Snem; Nov. 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima; and Nov. 27 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi. These holidays will apply to specific states and banking regions rather than nationwide. ALSO READ: Japan Banking Crisis Explained: ATM Disruption, Suspension Of Services And More Those that need to execute financial transactions can still use features such as United Payments Interface (UPI), mobile banking and net banking as well as automated teller machines (ATMs) while the banks are closed.

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