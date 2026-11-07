Ramayana Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rs 1,000 Crore Dreams Meet 1st Weekend Test After Friday Slide

Ramayana: Part One crossed ₹200 crore worldwide in two days, even as ticket sales slowed on Friday. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer grossed ₹221.05 crore worldwide through November 6, according to Sacnilk estimates. India accounted for ₹134.80 crore of that gross, while overseas markets brought in ₹86.25 crore, nearly 40% of the total.

The film opened on Thursday, November 5, with ₹64.85 crore net in India across five languages. That fell 25.9% to ₹48.05 crore on Friday, taking its domestic net to ₹112.90 crore. Hindi accounted for ₹35.50 crore of Friday's collections. Worldwide, the daily gross slipped from ₹128.75 crore to ₹92.30 crore.

Saturday bookings pick up after Friday's slide

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By 5 a.m. IST on Saturday, Sacnilk had tracked ₹46.82 crore in domestic advance bookings for the day, or ₹40.44 crore excluding seats blocked by cinemas. On that same basis, Friday's advance bookings closed at ₹25.16 crore. Bengaluru led Saturday's advance sales with ₹5.89 crore excluding blocked seats.

Sunday presents a different challenge. Lakshmi Puja falls in the evening, when cinemas would ordinarily count on some of their busiest shows. Ahead of release, Cinépolis India's Ashish Misra told PTI that families staying home for the puja could weigh on turnout through Sunday.

Box Office India also singled out Monday, November 9, as the day to watch for a wider audience to turn up.

The ₹1,000 crore talk started before release

Miraj Entertainment COO Sameer Munshi told PTI before release that ₹1,000 crore was within reach. He had pencilled in a ₹75–80 crore India net opening, higher than the ₹64.85 crore Sacnilk tracked on Thursday. Exhibitor Vishek Chauhan went further, putting ₹2,500–3,000 crore on the table if the film connects with devotees.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said he had watched the film in both 2D and 3D, called its business prospects “phenomenal” and singled out the exile sequence just before the interval.

He held off on a number and expected walk-up bookings to contribute substantially. Saturday will offer the first look at how much those sales can add to a stronger advance.

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