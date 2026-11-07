Google Diwali AI Photo Prompts 2026: How To Create Festive Images, Portraits And Greeting Cards

Make your festive season and the upcoming Diwali even brighter with enhanced, picture-perfect photography powered by Google's new feature, which allows users to create personalised festive images using their own photographs. Google has introduced a Diwali-themed artificial intelligence (AI) experience on its Search app. The feature offers creative options such as greeting cards, rangoli designs and home decor inspiration, making it easier to transform ordinary pictures into festive visuals.

The experience appears when users search for ‘Diwali' or ‘Diwali 2026' on the Google app. A prompt reading ‘Be part of the tradition' appears on the search page, inviting users to explore the festive feature.

Users can choose from greeting cards, rangoli designs and decor inspiration. The interface also includes a ‘Generate your image with AI Mode' option, which redirects users to Google's AI Mode for image generation. They can upload a photograph, provide instructions and generate customised festive visuals based on their preferences.

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How to create personalised Diwali images using Google AI

Users can access the festive experience through the Google app by following these steps:

Open the Google app on your smartphone.

Search for ‘Diwali' or ‘Diwali 2026'.

Look for the ‘Be part of the tradition' prompt.

Tap it to open the ‘Celebrate Diwali' interface.

Browse options such as greeting cards, rangoli designs and decor inspiration.

Select your preferred option and tap ‘Generate your image with AI Mode'.

Upload a clear photograph when prompted.

Enter instructions describing the festive image you want to create.

The decor inspiration feature demonstrates ways to decorate a living room for Diwali.

Tips for creating better Diwali images using AI

Instead of using a generic instruction such as ‘Make this a Diwali photo', users can describe their preferred outfits, jewellery, background, lighting and overall aesthetic. They can also ask the AI to retain their original facial features while changing the clothing and surroundings.

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Gemini AI Diwali Photo Prompts

Copy and paste these Google Gemini AI prompts along with your selfie to create realistic Diwali portraits. Follow these tips to get the best results from your AI-generated festive photos.

Diwali greeting card: Using the photo, create a vertical greeting card of the subject holding a glowing clay diya, casting soft uplight on their face. The subject is in elegant traditional Indian attire on a stone-railed rooftop terrace at night. Background features diyas, marigolds, and fireworks. Gold-foil 'Happy Diwali' text top-center. Strictly maintain exact facial features.

Using the photo, create a vertical greeting card of the subject holding a glowing clay diya, casting soft uplight on their face. The subject is in elegant traditional Indian attire on a stone-railed rooftop terrace at night. Background features diyas, marigolds, and fireworks. Gold-foil 'Happy Diwali' text top-center. Strictly maintain exact facial features. Festive sparklers: Using the photo, create a photorealistic close-up portrait of the person in ornate traditional Diwali attire holding a glowing, sparkling fuljhadi on a festive night terrace. Warm golden bokeh lights and hanging marigolds decorate the background, soft warm lighting, shallow depth of field, vertical 9:16. Strictly maintain the exact facial features and likeness of the subject.

Using the photo, create a photorealistic close-up portrait of the person in ornate traditional Diwali attire holding a glowing, sparkling fuljhadi on a festive night terrace. Warm golden bokeh lights and hanging marigolds decorate the background, soft warm lighting, shallow depth of field, vertical 9:16. Strictly maintain the exact facial features and likeness of the subject. Festive Entryway : Using this photo of an entrance, redesign the space for an elegant Diwali celebration while keeping the structural framework intact. Frame the doorway with marigold torans, drape cascading warm white string lights along the railing, and place small glowing clay lamps on the floor. Twilight architectural photography, cozy festive atmosphere, vertical 9:16. No text.

: Using this photo of an entrance, redesign the space for an elegant Diwali celebration while keeping the structural framework intact. Frame the doorway with marigold torans, drape cascading warm white string lights along the railing, and place small glowing clay lamps on the floor. Twilight architectural photography, cozy festive atmosphere, vertical 9:16. No text. Royal Jharoka : Using this photo, create a photorealistic landscape Diwali portrait. The subject in regal embroidered festive silk attire stands inside an ornate carved sandstone palace jharokha window at dusk. Hanging brass lanterns and marigold garlands frame the arch, overlooking an empty, softly illuminated historic courtyard, horizontal 16:9. No other people. Strictly maintain the exact facial features.

: Using this photo, create a photorealistic landscape Diwali portrait. The subject in regal embroidered festive silk attire stands inside an ornate carved sandstone palace jharokha window at dusk. Hanging brass lanterns and marigold garlands frame the arch, overlooking an empty, softly illuminated historic courtyard, horizontal 16:9. No other people. Strictly maintain the exact facial features. Glow with rangoli : Using this selfie, create a photorealistic portrait of the person wearing elegant traditional Diwali festive attire, kneeling next to an intricate, colorful floral rangoli on a polished marble floor. Palatial Indian courtyard setting, warm ambient lighting from oil lamps, soft depth of field, high-end travel photography, eye-level, vertical 4:5. Do not include text. Keep face 100 percent same.

: Using this selfie, create a photorealistic portrait of the person wearing elegant traditional Diwali festive attire, kneeling next to an intricate, colorful floral rangoli on a polished marble floor. Palatial Indian courtyard setting, warm ambient lighting from oil lamps, soft depth of field, high-end travel photography, eye-level, vertical 4:5. Do not include text. Keep face 100 percent same. Traditional Diwali home decor: Redecorate this room for a traditional Diwali celebration while keeping furniture and layout intact. Drape vibrant orange marigold garlands across windows, hang warm brass lanterns, and place a small floral rangoli with safe tea-lights beside the table. Rich embroidered silk cushions, cozy ambient golden twilight glow, architectural interior photography, vertical 9:16. Do not include text. If I don't provide an image, ask me.

The generated images can be further refined by modifying prompts if the initial results do not match expectations.

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