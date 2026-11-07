Choti Diwali 2026: 100+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated a day before the main Diwali festivities. The festival commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura and symbolises the triumph of good over evil. This year, Choti Diwali will be observed on November 8.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. People mark the occasion by lighting diyas, decorating their homes, performing traditional rituals and exchanging sweets and greetings with family and friends.

One of the most important rituals associated with Choti Diwali is Abhyang Snan, a traditional early-morning bath performed using sesame oil. It is believed to cleanse the body and mind and ward off negativity.

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Choti Diwali 2026: Date

Choti Diwali is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi (fourteenth day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2026, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 10:47 am on Saturday, November 7, and end at 11:27 am on Sunday, November 8. Choti Diwali will be observed on November 8, as the pre-dawn Abhyang Snan ritual falls on this date while Chaturdashi is prevailing.

According to the New Delhi Panchang, the Abhyang Snan muhurat will begin at 5:41 am and end at 6:38 am on November 8. During the ritual, devotees wake up before sunrise, apply sesame oil to their bodies and take a traditional bath.

Choti Diwali 2026: 20 Best Wishes

Here are some wishes, messages and greetings you can share with your family and friends.

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Diwali! May your life be filled with happiness, prosperity and endless blessings. 🪔✨🙏 May the light of diyas brighten your home and bring peace, success and joy into your life. Happy Choti Diwali! 🪔🏡🕊️ May this Choti Diwali mark the beginning of new hopes, opportunities and happiness. Have a wonderful celebration! 🌅✨🎉 Wishing you a Choti Diwali filled with love, laughter, good health and prosperity. ❤️😊🪔 May the divine blessings of Lord Krishna bring happiness and positivity into your life. Happy Choti Diwali! 🦚🙏🪔 Let the light of every diya guide you towards success and happiness. Wishing you a blessed Choti Diwali! 🪔🌟🙏 May your home shine with happiness and your heart glow with positivity. Happy Choti Diwali 2026! 🏡💛✨ May this festival bring new beginnings, beautiful memories and countless reasons to smile. 🌱📸😊 Wishing you a prosperous Choti Diwali. May all your dreams come true and your worries fade away. 🪔🌠✨ May the festival of lights fill your life with hope, peace and endless possibilities. Happy Choti Diwali! 🪔🕊️🌟 May Lord Krishna bless you with strength, wisdom and happiness. Have a wonderful Choti Diwali! 🦚🙏✨ Sending you warm wishes for a bright and beautiful Choti Diwali. May happiness always surround you. 🪔💛😊 May the glow of diyas remove darkness from your life and fill it with positivity. 🪔✨ Wishing you success in every endeavour and happiness in every moment. Happy Choti Diwali! 🌟😊🪔 May this Choti Diwali bring prosperity to your home and peace to your heart. 🏡🪔🕊️ Celebrate the festival with love, laughter and the company of those who matter most. Happy Choti Diwali! ❤️🤗🪔 May your life sparkle with happiness just like the lights of Diwali. ✨😊🪔 Wishing you and your loved ones good health, wealth and prosperity this Choti Diwali. 💛🪙🪔 May every diya you light bring a new ray of hope and happiness into your life. 🪔🌅😊 Have a joyful and blessed Choti Diwali. May goodness and positivity always prevail! 🪔🙏✨

Choti Diwali 2026: Messages For Family And Friends

21. On this auspicious occasion, may our family always remain united and blessed with love, happiness and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali!

22. May this festival bring us closer and fill our lives with beautiful memories. Wishing you a very Happy Choti Diwali!

23. Sending lots of love and warm wishes to you and your family. May your home always be filled with laughter.

24. May the bond we share grow stronger with every passing year. Happy Choti Diwali to my wonderful family!

25. This Choti Diwali, I wish you happiness that never fades and blessings that never end.

26. May our friendship continue to shine as brightly as the diyas lighting up our homes. Happy Choti Diwali!

27. Wishing you a celebration filled with delicious sweets, warm hugs and unforgettable moments.

28. May the festive season bring happiness to your doorstep and peace to your heart.

29. Sending you love, light and positivity this Choti Diwali. Have a beautiful celebration!

30. May we always find reasons to celebrate life and cherish the people around us. Happy Choti Diwali! 🪔🌠✨

31. Here's wishing you a festival filled with family time, laughter and endless happiness.

32. May every corner of your home glow with love and every moment bring you joy.

33. Distance may keep us apart, but festive wishes always bring us closer. Happy Choti Diwali!

34. May this festival remind us to be grateful for the people who make our lives special.

35. Wishing my dear friends a Choti Diwali full of fun, happiness and sweet surprises.

36. May your family always enjoy good health, peace and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali!

37. Sending heartfelt wishes for a bright future and a wonderful festive season.

38. May the festive lights bring warmth to your home and happiness to your family.

39. Let us celebrate the spirit of togetherness and spread kindness wherever we go. 🪔🌠✨

40. May this Choti Diwali give us countless reasons to smile and cherish each other.

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Choti Diwali 2026: Short Wishes For WhatsApp And Instagram

41. Happy Choti Diwali! May your life shine bright.

42. Wishing you a festival full of light, love and laughter!

43. May happiness and prosperity always find their way to you.

44. Light a diya, spread a smile and celebrate life. Happy Choti Diwali!

45. Shine bright and spread positivity. Happy Choti Diwali!

46. May your days be bright and your nights be beautiful.

47. Wishing you endless blessings and a sparkling Choti Diwali!

48. Let happiness light up your world. Happy Choti Diwali!

49. May your home glow with love and prosperity.

50. Celebrate the light, embrace happiness and spread kindness.

51. Sending you warm festive wishes and lots of love!

52. May every diya bring a new hope. Happy Choti Diwali!

53. Stay blessed, stay happy and keep shining!

54. Let positivity brighten every corner of your life.

55. Wishing you a beautiful festival filled with sweet moments.

56. May your life sparkle with joy and success!

57. Happy Choti Diwali! Keep smiling and keep shining.

58. May the festive lights bring peace and prosperity.

59. More light, more love and more happiness. Happy Choti Diwali!

60. Celebrate every little joy this festive season!

Choti Diwali 2026: Quotes And Messages

61. "Where there is light, there is hope. May this Choti Diwali bring new hope into your life."

62. "Let the light within you shine brighter than the diyas around you."

63. "Every diya is a reminder that even a little light can overcome darkness."

64. "Goodness always triumphs over evil. May this Choti Diwali inspire you to choose the right path."

65. "A heart filled with gratitude is brighter than a thousand lamps."

66. "Let go of negativity and welcome new beginnings this Choti Diwali."

67. "May the light of wisdom guide you through every challenge in life."

68. "Happiness grows when it is shared. Spread love and light this festive season."

69. "The real celebration begins when we bring light and kindness into someone else's life."

70. "Every festival is an opportunity to start afresh and make beautiful memories."

71. "Let your actions spread more light than the brightest diya."

72. "May you always find the courage to overcome darkness and embrace positivity."

73. "True prosperity lies in peace, love and the happiness of those around us."

74. "A little kindness can brighten someone's entire world."

75. "May this Choti Diwali remind you that good things begin with hope."

76. "Let every challenge make you stronger and every success make you grateful."

77. "Light a lamp of hope and let positivity guide your way."

78. "May your heart always be filled with the light of love and compassion."

79. "The beauty of a festival lies in the happiness we share with others."

80. "May the victory of good over evil inspire you to spread goodness every day."

Choti Diwali 2026: Traditional Wishes

81. May Lord Krishna bless you and your family with health, happiness and prosperity. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

82. On this auspicious day, may Lord Krishna remove all obstacles from your life and bless you with success.

83. May the blessings of Lord Krishna bring peace and positivity into your home.

84. Wishing you a blessed Naraka Chaturdashi. May good always triumph over evil.

85. May the divine light of this festival guide you towards righteousness and happiness.

86. May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Krishna bless your family with abundance and prosperity.

87. May the sacred occasion of Choti Diwali bring spiritual growth and happiness into your life.

88. Let us celebrate the victory of Lord Krishna over Narakasura and remember the power of goodness.

89. May the blessings of the Almighty protect your family and bring peace to your home.

90. Wishing you a spiritually fulfilling and prosperous Naraka Chaturdashi!

91. May every prayer bring you closer to peace, happiness and divine blessings.

92. May the light of faith remove all darkness and negativity from your life.

93. May this auspicious festival bring good fortune and blessings to your family.

94. May Lord Krishna bless you with wisdom, courage and the strength to overcome every challenge.

95. Wishing you a blessed Choti Diwali filled with devotion, happiness and prosperity.

Choti Diwali 2026: Greetings For Loved Ones

96. May your home be filled with the fragrance of sweets, the warmth of family and the glow of countless diyas. Happy Choti Diwali!

97. Wishing you a beautiful festive season. May every day bring you a reason to celebrate.

98. May your celebrations be colourful, your heart be happy and your life be prosperous.

99. Here's wishing you a Choti Diwali filled with precious moments and unforgettable memories.

100. May the festive spirit bring joy to your home and success to your life.

101. May your worries disappear and your happiness multiply this Choti Diwali.

102. Wishing you and your loved ones a safe, joyful and prosperous Naraka Chaturdashi.

103. May this festival bring new opportunities, wonderful surprises and countless blessings.

104. May the light of Choti Diwali brighten your future and fill your present with happiness.

105. Sending you warm greetings and best wishes for a memorable festive celebration.

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