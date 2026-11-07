India A Vs New Zealand A Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 3rd Unofficial Test

India A will take on New Zealand A in the third and final unofficial Test of the series, starting Saturday, November 7, at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

The four-day match will run until November 10, with India A looking to finish the series on a positive note after the first two encounters ended in draws.

The match will be particularly important for India's Test preparations, with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja set to feature.

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Bumrah will get an opportunity to test his match fitness and build his workload ahead of the senior team's two-Test series against New Zealand, which begins on November 19.

However, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will miss the third unofficial Test as he continues to recover from a side strain. Pant had also missed the first two matches and remains at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Tilak Varma has also joined the India A squad as his replacement. Prasidh Krishna is also expected to feature after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Dhruv Jurel will continue to lead India A, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar among the other players expected to feature.

The match will provide India's Test regulars with valuable red-ball practice in New Zealand conditions before joining the senior squad for the upcoming series.

The first Test between India and New Zealand will be played in Wellington from November 19 to 23, while the second Test is scheduled to take place in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

Here are all the details about the India A vs New Zealand A third unofficial Test:

India A vs New Zealand A: Date

The third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A will begin on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The four-day match will conclude on November 10.

India A vs New Zealand A: Time

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

India A vs New Zealand A: Venue

The third unofficial Test will be played at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, New Zealand.

India A vs New Zealand A: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the India A vs New Zealand A second unofficial Test will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 in India.

India A vs New Zealand A: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the third unofficial Test will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

India A vs New Zealand A: Squads

India A: Dhruv Jurel (captain and wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, Ravichandran Smaran, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Tilak Varma.

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New Zealand A: Adithya Ashok, Matt Boyle, Max Chu, Danru Ferns, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Curtis Heaphy, Rhys Mariu, Jarrod McKay, Cameron Paul, Dale Phillips, Brett Randell, Tim Robinson.

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