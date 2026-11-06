'Clicky Ponting' Scandal: English Cricketer Gets Two-Year Ban, Club Relegated

An amateur cricketer in England has been handed a two-year ban after being caught cheating during a match in a bizarre incident involving a finger-clicking trick to imitate the sound of a ball hitting a bat.

The controversy came to light in July after a video showed a fielder clicking his fingers to replicate the sound of a bat making contact with the ball, prompting the umpire to give a batter out.

Following the incident, the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League launched an investigation into the player and his team, Saltburn, which competes in the second division.

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The league spent several weeks interviewing players and reviewing video footage before taking disciplinary action.

“Charges were subsequently brought against the player and Saltburn C.C.,” the league said in a statement Friday. “Both admitted the charges.”

The player, identified by British media as Brian Devine, has been suspended from all cricket under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for two years. The ban will remain in place until late September 2028.

“This covers playing, coaching, umpiring, scoring and managing junior teams,” the league said.

Saltburn Cricket Club has also faced disciplinary action. The team has been relegated to division three and will begin next season with a deduction of 60 points. The club has also been fined 300 pounds ($400).

“The league recognizes the strain this has placed on many people, especially those who were abused online and in person. We ask everyone to respect that the formal process is now complete,” the league noted.

Cricket's History Of Cheating Scandals

Cricket has witnessed several controversies involving unfair play over the years. One of the most prominent incidents was the 2018 'Sandpapergate' ball-tampering scandal, which resulted in suspensions for three Australian international players.

The players suspended in the incident were then Australian captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner, and batter Cameron Bancroft, who was caught scratching the ball with a piece of sandpaper.

The sport has also been hit by spot-fixing scandals, with players receiving lengthy bans for their involvement.

However, the latest incident stands out because it took place in an amateur village cricket competition, where umpires do not have access to video replays to review their decisions.

At this level of the game, umpires rely heavily on players' honesty, particularly when it comes to claiming catches. A finger click imitating the sound of a ball clipping the edge of a bat could therefore mislead an umpire into believing that the batter had edged the ball before it was caught.

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British media have named the incident as 'Clicky Ponting', a play on the name of former Australian cricket great Ricky Ponting.

Saltburn Cricket Club was asked for comment on Friday, but has not responded yet.

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