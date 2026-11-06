Sourav Ganguly's Iconic Lord's Jersey, Dhoni's ODI Shirt And Other Memorabilia Go On Display At MCA Cricket Museum

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly's iconic jersey, which he famously waved from the Lord's balcony in 2002, after winning the Natwest Trophy final will be among the cricket memorabilia showcased at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum on November 14, 15 and 17.

The exhibition is being organised as part of a collaboration between the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The museum, located at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, will also display several other memorable cricketing items.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly takes actor Rajkummar Rao Pandal hopping in Kolkata

That includes another former India captain Anil Kumble's ODI cap, the medal from the 1982 Jubilee Test between India and England, Sachin Tendulkar's ODI jumper, MS Dhoni's ODI jersey and Rahul Dravid's Test jersey.

"Cricket fans in Mumbai are deeply connected with the rich history of the game, and this display provides a unique opportunity to witness artefacts associated with some of India's greatest cricketing legends,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik said.

A spokesperson from the MCC museum also noted that, "The opportunity to display some of its treasured artefacts to the knowledgeable audience of Mumbai and to help build engagement for this new museum development in one of cricket's great centres is not to be missed.”

Sourav Ganguly: International Career And Captaincy Stats

Sourav Ganguly, widely regarded as one of India's most influential cricket captains, enjoyed a 16-year international career from 1992 to 2008.

He amassed 18,575 international runs in 424 international matches, including 7,212 runs in 113 Tests and 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs.

His international career included 38 centuries and 107 half-centuries. Ganguly also picked up 132 international wickets, including 32 in Tests and 100 in ODIs. His highest scores were 239 in Test cricket and 183 in ODIs.

As captain, Ganguly led India in 49 Tests winning 21, losing 13 and drawing 15. In ODIs, he led India in 146 games, winning 76, losing 65, while one ended in a tie and five in no-result.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh Makes Big Revelation On How Greg Chappell 'Destroyed' Team India

One of his biggest achievements as captain was taking India to the final of the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

He also led India to the historic 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win against Australia.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.