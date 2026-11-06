Q2 Results Live: Kirloskar Industries Profit Rises 33%, Ratnamani Metals Profit Rises 24%; Siemens, Hindalco, Voltas Also In Focus

HUDCO said its disbursement pipeline remains strong and expressed confidence in achieving growth. The company is targeting a loan book of Rs 2 lakh crore by FY27 and Rs 3 lakh crore by FY30, while planning disbursements worth Rs 30,000 crore in the second half of FY27.

The company said it is targeting a net interest margin (NIM) of at least 3% and expects spreads to be around 2% by the end of FY27. It is also working towards becoming a zero-NPA company shortly.

Key highlights

- Strong disbursement pipeline, confident of growth.

- Targeting loan book of Rs 2 lakh crore by FY27 and Rs 3 lakh crore by FY30.

- Planning disbursements worth Rs 30,000 crore in H2.

- Assures spreads of around 2% by FY27-end.

- Targeting and maintaining NIM of at least 3%.

- Working towards becoming a zero-NPA company shortly.

- Consciously diversifying borrowing portfolio.

- Aggressively pursuing opportunities under RBI's swap window.

- Plans to borrow another $1 billion under RBI's swap window.

- Does not foresee foreign currency movement-related losses going forward.

- Working towards asset monetisation to boost other income.