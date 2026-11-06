Q2 Results Live: Kirloskar Industries Profit Rises 33%, Ratnamani Metals Profit Rises 24%; Siemens, Hindalco, Voltas Also In Focus
Siemens, Bosch, 3M India, Hindalco, Voltas and KIOCL are among the 223 companies scheduled to announce their Q2 results today. Track the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and stock market reaction live on NDTV Profit.
Q2 Results Live Updates: As many as 223 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Friday, November 6. Key companies to watch include Siemens, Bosch, 3M India, Hindalco Industries, Voltas, Coromandel International, Jubilant FoodWorks, Blue Dart Express, Gland Pharma, Nuvama Wealth Management, Godrej Agrovet, Aster DM Quality Care, Ingersoll Rand (India), TTK Prestige, Honasa Consumer, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, KIOCL, Star Cement, Rain Industries, Vardhman Textiles, Dynamatic Technologies, Data Patterns (India), Azad Engineering, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, Elgi Equipments, Repco Home Finance, Prism Johnson, Kirloskar Industries, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Supriya Lifescience, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Precision Wires India, Banco Products (India), Carraro India, Anupam Rasayan India, The Anup Engineering, Bajel Projects, Likhitha Infrastructure, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Rico Auto, among others.
Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and stock market reaction throughout the day.
Q2 Results Live: Kirloskar Industries Q2 Net Profit Rises 33% To Rs 6 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 69%
- Kirloskar Industries reported a 33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 6 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 4.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Revenue grew 16% YoY to Rs 164.4 crore from Rs 142.1 crore.
- EBITDA surged 69% to Rs 10.8 crore from Rs 6.4 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 6.6% from 4.5% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: Ratnamani Metals Q2 Net Profit Rises 24% To Rs 102 Crore, Revenue Jumps 39% QoQ
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes reported a 23.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 102 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 82.2 crore in the previous quarter.
Revenue surged 38.7% QoQ to Rs 1,348 crore from Rs 972 crore. EBITDA increased 16.4% to Rs 189 crore from Rs 162 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 14% from 16.7% QoQ.
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Q2 Results Live: HUDCO Targets Rs 2 Lakh Crore Loan Book By FY27, Plans Rs 30,000 Crore Disbursements In H2
HUDCO said its disbursement pipeline remains strong and expressed confidence in achieving growth. The company is targeting a loan book of Rs 2 lakh crore by FY27 and Rs 3 lakh crore by FY30, while planning disbursements worth Rs 30,000 crore in the second half of FY27.
The company said it is targeting a net interest margin (NIM) of at least 3% and expects spreads to be around 2% by the end of FY27. It is also working towards becoming a zero-NPA company shortly.
Key highlights
- Strong disbursement pipeline, confident of growth.
- Targeting loan book of Rs 2 lakh crore by FY27 and Rs 3 lakh crore by FY30.
- Planning disbursements worth Rs 30,000 crore in H2.
- Assures spreads of around 2% by FY27-end.
- Targeting and maintaining NIM of at least 3%.
- Working towards becoming a zero-NPA company shortly.
- Consciously diversifying borrowing portfolio.
- Aggressively pursuing opportunities under RBI's swap window.
- Plans to borrow another $1 billion under RBI's swap window.
- Does not foresee foreign currency movement-related losses going forward.
- Working towards asset monetisation to boost other income.
Q2 Results Live: VA Tech Wabag Q2 Net Profit Jumps 24% To Rs 105 Crore, Revenue Rises 18%
- VA Tech Wabag reported a 23.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 105 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Revenue grew 17.8% YoY to Rs 1,020 crore from Rs 866 crore.
- EBITDA increased 19.7% to Rs 144 crore from Rs 120 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 14.1% from 13.9% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: Supriya Lifescience Q2 Net Profit Falls 42% To Rs 29.3 Crore, EBITDA Margin Contracts To 22.1%
- Supriya Lifescience reported a 42% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 29.3 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 50.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Revenue grew 3.3% YoY to Rs 206 crore from Rs 200 crore.
- EBITDA declined 37.3% to Rs 45.5 crore from Rs 72.6 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 22.1% from 36.3% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: Honasa Consumer Q2 Net Profit Jumps 87% To Rs 73 Crore, Revenue Rises 36%
- Honasa Consumer reported an 87.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 73 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 39 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Revenue grew 35.9% YoY to Rs 731 crore from Rs 538 crore.
- EBITDA surged 93.4% to Rs 93.2 crore from Rs 48.2 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 12.7% from 9% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: Aadhar Housing Finance Q2 Net Profit Rises 16% To Rs 308 Crore, Total Income Grows 17%
- Aadhar Housing Finance reported a 15.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 308 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 266 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Total income grew 16.6% YoY to Rs 1,048 crore from Rs 899 crore.
Q2 Results Live: SignatureGlobal Swings To Rs 67 Crore Profit In Q2 From Rs 47 Crore Loss; Revenue More Than Doubles
- SignatureGlobal reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 67 crore in Q2, compared with a net loss of Rs 47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Revenue increased to Rs 817.4 crore from Rs 338.4 crore YoY.
- EBITDA also turned positive at Rs 75.5 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 74.6 crore in the year-ago period.
Q2 Results Live: Prism Johnson Q2 Net Profit Surges To Rs 206 Crore From Rs 2.8 Crore, Revenue Rises 8%
Prism Johnson reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 206 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 2.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue grew 8.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,868 crore from Rs 1,727 crore. EBITDA increased 4.4% to Rs 194 crore from Rs 186 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 10.4% from 10.8% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: Precision Wires Q2 Net Profit Rises 22% To Rs 43.4 Crore, Revenue Jumps 59%
- Precision Wires reported a 21.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 43.4 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 35.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Revenue surged 59.1% YoY to Rs 1,950 crore from Rs 1,226 crore.
- EBITDA increased 36.8% to Rs 80.6 crore from Rs 58.9 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 4.1% from 4.8% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: Bharti Hexacom Q2 Net Profit Jumps 17% To Rs 566 Crore, EBITDA Margin Improves
- Bharti Hexacom reported a 17.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 566 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 482 crore in the previous quarter.
- Revenue grew 2.9% QoQ to Rs 2,582 crore from Rs 2,510 crore.
- EBITDA increased 4.2% to Rs 1,377 crore from Rs 1,322 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 53.3% from 52.7% QoQ.
Q2 Results Live: Bharti Airtel Q2 Net Profit Rises 9% To Rs 8,888 Crore, ARPU At Rs 271; Revenue Beats Estimates
- Bharti Airtel reported an 8.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,888 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 8,167 crore in the previous quarter. The profit figure, however, fell short of the estimate of Rs 9,293 crore.
- Revenue increased 4% QoQ to Rs 60,878 crore from Rs 58,539 crore, beating the estimate of Rs 60,140 crore.
- EBITDA grew 4.9% to Rs 34,946 crore from Rs 33,303 crore, also ahead of the estimate of Rs 34,406 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 57.4% against the estimate of 57.2%.
- The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 271, compared with the estimate of Rs 269.6.
Q2 Results Live: Happy Forgings Q2 Net Profit Jumps 34% To Rs 98 Crore, Revenue Rises 33%
- Happy Forgings reported a 34.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 98 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Revenue grew 32.9% YoY to Rs 501 crore from Rs 377 crore.
- EBITDA increased 32.8% to Rs 154 crore from Rs 116 crore, while EBITDA margin remained broadly stable at 30.7% against 30.8% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: Happy Forgings Q2 Net Profit Jumps 34% To Rs 98 Crore, Revenue Rises 33%
- Happy Forgings reported a 34.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 98 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Revenue grew 32.9% YoY to Rs 501 crore from Rs 377 crore.
- EBITDA increased 32.8% to Rs 154 crore from Rs 116 crore, while EBITDA margin remained broadly stable at 30.7% against 30.8% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: Astral Q2 Net Profit Falls 6% To Rs 127 Crore Despite 26% Revenue Growth; Announces Rs 1.5 Dividend
- Astral reported a 5.9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 127 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 135 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Revenue grew 26.1% YoY to Rs 1,988 crore from Rs 1,577 crore.
- EBITDA increased 1.6% to Rs 260 crore from Rs 256 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 13.1% from 16.2%. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.
Q2 Results Live: Glenmark Pharma Q2 Net Profit Plunges 57% To Rs 263 Crore, Revenue Falls 30%
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a 56.9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 263 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 610 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Revenue declined 29.8% YoY to Rs 4,247 crore from Rs 6,046 crore.
- EBITDA fell 63.4% to Rs 863 crore from Rs 2,359 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 20.3% from 39% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: Bikaji Foods Q2 Net Profit Drops 11% To Rs 71 Crore, EBITDA Margin Falls To 11%
- Bikaji Foods reported an 11.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 71 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Revenue grew 13% YoY to Rs 921 crore from Rs 815 crore.
- EBITDA, however, declined 9.9% to Rs 102 crore from Rs 113 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 11% from 13.8% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: NCC Retains FY27 EBITDA Margin Guidance At 8.5-9%; Receives Rs 2,250 Crore From Jal Jeevan Mission
NCC said it has retained its FY27 EBITDA margin guidance at 8.5-9%, while noting an improvement in payments from the Jal Jeevan Mission during Q2.
The company received Rs 2,250 crore in payments from the Jal Jeevan Mission, indicating an improvement in collections during the quarter.
Q2 Results Live: Bikaji Foods Q2 Net Profit Drops 11% To Rs 71 Crore, EBITDA Margin Falls To 11%
Bikaji Foods reported an 11.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 71 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue grew 13% YoY to Rs 921 crore from Rs 815 crore. EBITDA, however, declined 9.9% to Rs 102 crore from Rs 113 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 11% from 13.8% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: Schneider Electric Q2 Net Profit Falls 42% To Rs 30 Crore, EBITDA Margin Contracts To 7.7%
Schneider Electric reported a 42.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit to Rs 30 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 52 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue grew 19.8% YoY to Rs 779 crore from Rs 650 crore. However, EBITDA declined 28.5% to Rs 59.6 crore from Rs 83.3 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 7.7% from 12.8% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: Vardhman Textiles Q2 Net Profit Jumps 91% To Rs 357 Crore, EBITDA Margin Expands To 19.6%
- Vardhman Textiles reported a 90.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 357 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 187 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Revenue grew 15.6% YoY to Rs 2,866 crore from Rs 2,480 crore.
- EBITDA increased 67.8% to Rs 562 crore from Rs 335 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 19.6% from 13.5% YoY. Other income rose to Rs 53.4 crore from Rs 36.8 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Anup Engineering Q2 Net Profit Plunges 79% To Rs 6.6 Crore, EBITDA Margin Slumps To 9.5%
The Anup Engineering reported a 79% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 6.6 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 32 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue declined 21% YoY to Rs 182 crore from Rs 232 crore. EBITDA fell 66% to Rs 17.4 crore from Rs 51.5 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 9.5% from 22.2% YoY.
Q2 Results Live: Eicher Motors To Announce Q2 Results On November 13
Eicher Motors is scheduled to announce its financial results for the September quarter (Q2 FY27) on November 13.
Investors will watch out for the company's performance, particularly Royal Enfield's sales momentum, revenue growth and margin trends.
Q2 Results Live: Cemindia Projects Targets Over 10% Margin In FY27, Eyes Big-Ticket Orders
Cemindia Projects expects to maintain margins above 10% in FY27, with several new projects likely to start contributing to margins over the next one to two quarters.
The company said it is targeting big-ticket projects but does not expect margins from data centre operations to exceed 10%.
Key highlights:
- Expects to maintain margins above 10% in FY27.
- Several new projects to start reflecting in margins over the next 1-2 quarters.
- Does not expect margins from data centre operations to exceed 10%.
- Company targeting big-ticket projects.
Q2 Results Live: Thermax Sees Stronger Order Book In Q3, Significantly Better Margins; Revenue May Top Rs 7,000 Crore
Thermax expects a prominent pick-up in its order book in Q3, with the company also anticipating significantly better margins during the quarter. Management expects margins to remain better for at least the next couple of quarters.
The company said higher commodity costs and shipping constraints weighed on its industrial products order book in Q2. It also expects revenue to exceed Rs 7,000 crore between Q3 and Q4, which could have a substantial impact on profitability.
Key highlights:
- Sees prominent pick-up in order book in Q3.
- Expects significantly better margins in Q3.
- Sees better margins for at least a couple of quarters.
- Higher commodity costs weighed on Q2 industrial products order book.
- Shipping constraints had a bigger impact on industrial products.
- Expects revenue to cross Rs 7,000 crore between Q3 and Q4.
- Revenue above Rs 7,000 crore could have a substantial impact on profit.
- Seeing a good uptick in electric cooling products business.
Q2 Results Live: IRB Infra Says Next Toll-Operate-Transfer Bidding Round Likely By March
IRB Infrastructure Developers said the next round of toll-operate-transfer (TOT) bidding is expected by March, while the company plans to be more selective in pursuing such projects.
The company said its InvIT model is maturing, adding to cash flows and financial flexibility. It also indicated that the decline in interest costs witnessed in Q2 should become the new normal.
Key highlights:
- InvIT model maturing, supporting cash flows and financial flexibility.
- Next round of TOT bidding expected by March.
- Q2 interest cost decline should be the new normal.
- Company to be more selective in bidding for TOT projects.
- Asset monetisation becoming more enticing.
- No plans currently to venture into non-road projects.
Q2 Results Live: Godrej Agrovet Q2 Net Profit Rises 24% YoY To Rs 115 Crore; Revenue Grows 17%
Godrej Agrovet reported a 24.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 115 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 92.6 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue increased 16.7% to Rs 2,995 crore from Rs 2,567 crore. EBITDA declined 6% to Rs 200 crore from Rs 213 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 6.7% from 8.3%.
Other income increased to Rs 21.8 crore from Rs 7.8 crore, while tax expenses declined to Rs 40.5 crore from Rs 50.7 crore.
Q2 Results Live: NACL Q2 Swings To Net Loss Of Rs 1.4 Crore From Rs 2.6 Crore Profit; Revenue Falls 18%
NACL reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.4 crore in Q2, compared with a net profit of Rs 2.6 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue declined 18.2% year-on-year to Rs 374 crore from Rs 457 crore. EBITDA fell 73% to Rs 12.1 crore from Rs 44.8 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 3.2% from 9.8%.
Welcome To The Live Coverage Of September Quarter Earnings
Siemens, Bosch, 3M India, Hindalco Industries, Voltas, Coromandel International, Jubilant FoodWorks, Blue Dart Express, Gland Pharma, Nuvama Wealth Management, Godrej Agrovet, Aster DM Quality Care, Ingersoll Rand (India), Honasa Consumer, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, TTK Prestige, Star Cement, Dynamatic Technologies, Data Patterns (India), Azad Engineering, KIOCL, Rain Industries, Vardhman Textiles, Elgi Equipments and Great Eastern Shipping Company are among the key earnings announcements to watch as 223 companies report their Q2 FY27 results on Friday, November 6.
Follow this live blog for quarterly earnings updates, key financial numbers, management commentary and stock-specific developments.
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