Thane Diwali Row: Light Decoration On Trees Trigger Controversy In Hiranandani Estate, TMC Approaches Police

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has filed a police complaint over fairy lights wrapped around trees and metal nails driven into trunks at Hiranandani Estate. The move follows public criticism and objections from environmentalists.

The civic body's Tree Authority has submitted a written complaint to Kasarvadavali police. It seeks action under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The TMC has asked police to proceed against Roma Builders Private Limited under Sections 8(1) and 21(1) of the Act. These provisions deal with damage to trees and the penalties for it. Municipal crews have also been sent to the township to strip the wiring and nails from the trees.

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Roma Builders is a real estate company managed by the House of Hiranandani.

Activists Cite High Court Directives

The complaint follows objections from environmental activist Rohit Joshi, who criticised the commercial lighting and demanded legal action against those responsible.

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According to the report, environmentalists argue that nailing fasteners into trunks and tightly binding them with electrical wiring breaches Bombay High Court directives. These bar commercial fixtures and lights from being mounted on trees in urban areas.

Joshi has urged police to pursue the complaint strictly. He said action would deter commercial establishments from using public trees as decorative supports without regard for the damage.

Environmental And Wildlife Concerns

Arborists told the newspaper that nails puncture a tree's protective bark and expose living tissue, which can disrupt the movement of water and nutrients.

The wounds can also admit fungal infections and wood-boring pests, weakening trees and raising the risk of collapse, especially in the monsoon.

Birder Sachin Rane said the lighting could harm wildlife as well. "This is a botanical hazard," he said.

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He added that bright night-time light can disturb roosting birds' sleep cycles and lead to disorientation and abandoned nests, while heat from tightly wound light strings can scorch leaves and bark.

Hiranandani's Diwali Lighting

Hiranandani Estate in Thane and Hiranandani Gardens in Powai are known for elaborate Diwali decorations. At the Thane estate, the festivities centre on The Walk retail promenade and the township's central avenues.

The stretch of more than one kilometre is decked with fairy lights, lit canopies and large installations, along with suspended lanterns and umbrellas. Trees along the pathways are wrapped in light strings.

The venue also draws visitors with food stalls, pop-up shops and live performances.

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