Ramayana: Is Ranbir Kapoor 'A Better Ram' Than Arun Govil? Well, Netizens Think So

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5 and has received a positive response from critics, fans and internet users. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The lead actors have been receiving appreciation for their portrayals of the iconic characters from the epic.

When Ranbir was initially announced to play Lord Ram, the casting choice was met with scepticism. However, following the film's release, opinions appear to have changed. Ranbir's portrayal of Ram seems to have won over fans, critics and netizens.

Internet users are now comparing Kapoor's performance with Arun Govil's iconic portrayal of Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. Some have even gone a step further, claiming that Ranbir is a better Ram than Govil. Here are some of the posts from X.

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Interestingly, Kapoor had also received Govil's approval even before the film's release. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the Ramayana team on Govil's birthday in September, the veteran actor explained why he believed Ranbir was the perfect choice for the role. Govil plays King Dashrath, Lord Ram's father, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Speaking about Ranbir playing Lord Ram, Govil said, "What I had imagined—that Ram would walk like this, sit like this, look like this and speak like this—I can see all those qualities in him. Normally you don't expect that a star would come and touch your feet, but he always does that."

He further explained why he felt the casting was perfect, saying, "Among all the young stars who are available at the moment, Ranbir Kapoor is the closest to play Lord Rama."

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The video also featured producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and other cast members discussing Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Ram. It also offered a glimpse into the actor's transformation into the character.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of one of India's most revered epics. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind. The film's action team includes Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Other key cast members include Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also co-written the dialogues with Shreyas Jain.

The first instalment was released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The Indian theatrical version has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The second part of the film is slated for release in 2028.

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