30,000 Counterfeit Gold Flake Cigarettes Seized In Delhi, Probe Underway

The Delhi Police have uncovered a counterfeit cigarette racket during a raid in Rohini, Delhi, following a tip-off about the movement of a supplier of fake cigarette products in the area.

According to the Delhi Police, the operation was conducted on November 4, 2026, by a team from the Narcotics Squad of Rohini District. The team, comprising Sub-Inspector Ashok Tomar, Head Constable Punit and Constable Nazim, received secret information regarding the movement of a counterfeit cigarette supplier within the jurisdiction of North Rohini Police Station.

Acting on the information, the Narcotics Squad promptly conducted a raid in Pocket 8, Sector 4, Rohini, where the police apprehended a 39-year-old man, identified as MD Faizan.

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During a search, the police recovered 30,000 counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes from the accused's possession. The seizure comes as the police intensify operations against the illegal distribution of fake tobacco products in the area.

Following the recovery, a First Information Report (FIR) numbered 596/2026 was registered on November 4 at Vijay Vihar Police Station under Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act.

The Delhi Police said further investigation into the case is underway. Investigators are expected to examine the source of the counterfeit cigarettes and establish whether the arrested accused was involved in a larger supply network.

Further details regarding the origin of the counterfeit stock and its intended distribution are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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Counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes are illegal in India because they evade mandatory taxes, violate intellectual property and trademark laws, bypass strict public health regulations, and create severe economic and safety risks, as per Hindustan Times.

(With the ANI inputs)

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