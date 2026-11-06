Diljit Dosanjh Makes History As Singer Set To Perform At 2026 Latin Grammy Awards

Diljit Dosanjh is set to take his music to one of the biggest international award stages. The Punjabi singer has been named as one of the performers at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards. He will share the stage with other well known Latin music stars, including Karol G and Bizarrap, at the ceremony in Las Vegas on November 12.

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The 27th edition will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Actor Roselyn Sánchez will return as the host for the 10th time.

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Soon after the Latin Grammys dropped Diljit Dosanjh's name on the performer list, the singer's team wrote in the comments, “Punjabi AA Gaye Grammy Oye (Punjabis have arrived at Grammy).”

Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, the 2026 Latin Grammys will also feature Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, DJ Premier, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Nathy Peluso and Luis Enrique, among others. Several other singers and groups were also confirmed earlier. These include Anitta, Daddy Yankee, Feid, Juanes, Rosalía, Carín León, Camila Fernández, Grupo Frontera, Reik, Mon Laferte, Kany García and The Warning.

The long list also features artists such as Cristian Castro, Elena Rose, Jorge Drexler, Fonseca, Milo J, Sofía Reyes and Yami Safdie.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently travelling across cities as part of his Aura India Tour, which began in Delhi on October 30. His next show will take place in Indore on November 15, followed by a performance in Ahmedabad on November 21. He will then perform in Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29.

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The singer will continue the tour in Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19. He will end the year with a show in Abu Dhabi on December 31.

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