Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Daughter Raha Filmed In Scene For Upcoming Ramayana Adaptation

Ranbir Kapoor has offered fans a glimpse into a sweet family moment, disclosing that his daughter Raha has already experienced life on a film set. The actor revealed that the toddler has filmed a scene for his upcoming epic, Ramayana.

During a conversation with the BBC, Ranbir spoke about how the legendary story has become familiar to Raha. He said he and Alia Bhatt regularly narrate episodes from the epic to their daughter, helping develop her interest in the characters and their stories. Her repeated visits to the sets of Ramayana eventually led to her participating in a shot for the film.

Recalling the experience, Ranbir said Raha has developed a strong interest in the Ramayana, thanks to the stories he and Bhatt regularly share with her. He added that she has accompanied them to the film sets several times and even appeared in a shot alongside Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman. The actor said his daughter has consequently become a small part of the film's journey.

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“Raha herself is so interested in the story of the Ramayana. Me and Alia (Bhatt), we always tell her stories. She has visited the sets many times. She has given a shot with Sai and Lakshman (Ravie Dubey) also. So she's really been a part of this journey. I am so happy that this would be the first story that she will watch on screen because I would like her to watch it,” he said.

Whether Raha's appearance will feature in the final version of Ramayana is yet to be established. Even so, the prospect of the young Kapoor sharing a scene with the film's leading actors has become a talking point among fans. Kapoor portrays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, while Ravie Dubey has been cast as Lakshman. The film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is planned as a multi-part cinematic adaptation.

Expectations surrounding Ramayana continue to build, with the ambitious production shaping up to be a major cinematic event. Featuring a prominent line-up of actors and extensive technical resources, the film is being developed on a grand scale.

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