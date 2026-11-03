DYK: Namit Malhotra Mortgaged Family Home To Build VFX Company Before Backing Rs 4,000 Crore Ramayana

When the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana was announced, producer Namit Malhotra found himself in the spotlight. Many became curious about the man backing the ambitious mythological epic, being reportedly made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore. But long before he decided to bring the story of Lord Ram to the big screen, Namit had taken a massive financial risk to build his visual effects business.

A third-generation member of a film family, Namit began his entrepreneurial journey at just 18. His grandfather, MN Malhotra, started his career as a cameraman and went on to become one of the first to shoot a colour film, Jhansi Ki Rani. His father, Naresh Malhotra, also made a mark in the industry as a producer, backing films such as Shahenshah.

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Growing up in a family associated with cinema, Namit always wanted to become a filmmaker. Though, his journey into the world of visual effects began rather unexpectedly.

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How Namit Malhotra Started His Career

Speaking to Komal Nahta on ETC nearly 15 years ago, Namit revealed that he was determined to become a director while growing up. "I wanted to become a filmmaker. I was extremely focused growing up to become a director and make films. Around that time, my father started a new business. So it seemed like a good opportunity to fill the technological gap in our industry," he said.

Recalling a conversation with his father, Namit said, “After turning 18, I was asked by my father what I wanted to do career-wise. I was not a very studious child. I didn't enjoy studying, so I told him there are two things I don't want to do. I don't want to do your business, and I hate computers. Barring these two, advise me on anything.”

Namit later explained that he had deliberately ruled out the two career choices he thought his father might suggest before expressing his desire to become a film director.

An unexpected encounter with his father's friend during a flight changed his perspective. During their conversation, Namit spoke about wanting to direct films but his father wants him to take computer graphics. At the time, his father's friend explained that computer graphics were closely connected to filmmaking, sparking his interest in the field.

“I got fascinated, but I am not good at drawing,” he recalled.

Namit later enrolled in a three-month computer graphics course. Although he struggled to develop an interest in the subject, an opportunity in computer-based editing services soon came his way.

Namit Malhotra Started His Company In A Garage

Namit teamed up with the instructors who had taught him computer graphics and decided to start a business. At the time, he was just 19, while his partners were 21. "None of us had any experience. I was 19, they were 21. We invested about Rs 7 lakh. My father funded some of it, and the rest was a loan from the bank," he said.

The team initially operated out of a garage before moving into rented apartments in the same building to establish their studio. By 2006, the business had expanded across India.

Namit has often credited his father for believing in his vision and supporting him through the early years of his entrepreneurial journey. He recalled how his father never questioned his ambitions and encouraged him to pursue what he wanted. "I would only tell him, 'I want to do this,' and he would be like, 'Then go do it.' He even said, 'I will put the house on the line, mortgage it.'"

Namit Malhotra Mortgaged Family Home To Fund His Business

One of the biggest risks came in 1997, when Namit mortgaged his family home to secure a loan for the business. Recalling the nerve-racking decision, Namit said, "In 1997, I knew there was no bigger risk than this. My company's turnover was Rs 75 lakh, and the loan we had taken was Rs 2 crore. I knew that if the business failed, our story would have been completely finished. After all, it was a new technology. We would have become homeless, as we had invested everything in it. I was 21. But without flinching, my father did it, maybe because I am his only son."

Despite the risks, Namit revealed that he never considered formal qualifications the most important factor while hiring people. Instead, he looked for passion, talent and a willingness to learn.

"The boy who delivered chai to our team is now a core part of our team. Today, he is one of the most well-respected creative technicians in our company. He is very well-regarded in the industry," he said.

Over the years, Namit built a global visual effects company through Prime Focus, contributing to several major international productions, including Avatar. The company has also won eight Oscars.

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All About Ramayana

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The mythological saga, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash in the villainous role of Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The lineup also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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