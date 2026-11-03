Marvel Fans, Mark Your Calendars! 'Avengers: Doomsday' Arrives In Dolby Cinema At Select Theatres

Indian Marvel fans will get to watch Avengers: Doomsday a day before its worldwide release, with the film set to hit theatres on December 17, 2026.
Dolby India shared the update on Tuesday on social media with the caption, “Brace for impact,” confirming the early release ahead of its global debut on December 18.
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The post also named select cinemas where audiences can watch the film in Dolby Cinema. These include AMB Cinemas at Kapali Mall in Bengaluru, CityPride Group in Kharadi, Pune, Allu Cinemas in Kokapet, Hyderabad, LA Cinema in Thiruverumbur, Trichy, and EVM Cinemas in Fort Kochi.
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Brace for impact. #AvengersDoomsday📷 hits #DolbyCinema December 17! 📍@amb_cinemas (Kapali Mall, Bengaluru) 📍@CityPrideGroup (Kharadi, Pune) 📍@AlluCinemas (Kokapet, Hyderabad) 📍@LACinemaTN (Thiruverumbur, Trichy) 📍@EVMCinemasKochi (Fort Kochi, Kochi) https://t.co/sz5ony68xf— Dolby India (@DolbyIn) November 2, 2026
Along with Dolby Cinema and Dolby Atmos, the film is expected to be available in RealD 3D and standard formats. Screening options and show timings may vary by theatre.
Marvel Stars' Diwali Surprise For Fans
The film's early release was also announced through a special Diwali message from Hollywood actors Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans. Marvel India confirmed that the film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
In a 40-second video message shared by Marvel, the actors greeted Indian fans and spoke about the festival of lights.
“Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another… that's something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction… Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday… You bet!”
Marvel India described the early release as a special Diwali gift for fans. The announcement has added to the excitement around the film, which is one of the major Hollywood releases scheduled for the end of 2026.
Diwali just got a whole lot more LIT! 🙌 @RobertDowneyJr & #ChrisEvans have a special festive message for India, along with a dhamakedar tohfa - #AvengersDoomsday now releases a day early in India, on 17th December! Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #50DaysToDoomsday https://t.co/6Nw4g5n7td— Marvel (@Marvel_India) October 28, 2026
ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Doomsday' To Arrive Early In India? Robert Downey Jr And Chris Evans Share Diwali Wishes | Watch
About The Film
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe to face a major threat.
Robert Downey Jr is returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom, while Chris Evans is also part of the film as Steve Rogers. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Sebastian Stan and several other actors.
The Russo brothers previously helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Doomsday' Was Filmed Without A Finished Script; Joe Russo Explains Why
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