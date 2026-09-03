'Avengers: Doomsday' Was Filmed Without A Finished Script; Joe Russo Explains Why

The Russo Brothers are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday, marking their first MCU film since Avengers: Endgame.

Interestingly, filming began before the screenplay was fully completed. Joe Russo said this fits the way he and Anthony Russo prefer to work. Speaking to the Associated Press, he said, “We always view the script as a living organism.”

Joe Russo On Filming Process

Joe explained that the brothers like to use rehearsals and improvisation while making their films. “We're improvisation-based, rehearsal-based directors,” he said.

He added that actors can bring fresh ideas to their characters, which can sometimes shape a scene in unexpected ways. “A lot of the time, that's when the magic happens,” Joe said.

Anthony Russo said he and Joe have always valued their work with Marvel because they do not have to explain the entire MCU. “We intersect it in a very specific way. It's that intersection which is where we can make sense of things,” he added.

James Gunn Prefers Finished Scripts

Marvel has often started production on its films before the screenplay is fully finished. However, James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and now head of DC Studios, has chosen to follow a stricter process.

Gunn told Rolling Stone last year that he believes the film industry's biggest problem is not audiences choosing home screens over cinemas. Instead, he blamed the practice of making films without finished scripts.

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He also said DC Studios had cancelled a project that had already been approved because its screenplay was not ready. Gunn explained that everyone wanted to make the film, but he did not want to move forward without a script he considered good enough.

Why The Film Was Reworked?

Avengers: Doomsday was originally planned as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, with Jonathan Majors set to play the main villain. Marvel later dropped Majors following his legal troubles, leading to major changes to the project.

The Russo Brothers eventually returned to direct the new version. The movie is also bringing Robert Downey Jr. back to Marvel, but this time he will play the villain Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man.

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