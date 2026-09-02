Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Teaser Drops: First Look At HBO Series — Check Release Date

The wizarding world is set to return to screens with a fresh take on a much-loved magical story. The upcoming series has already created curiosity among fans eager to see the iconic characters in a new version.

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Teaser Released

HBO has unveiled the teaser for its television adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first book in JK Rowling's bestselling series. The first season will tell the story across eight episodes as part of a planned decade-long adaptation of the books.

The teaser gives fans a first look at Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, along with several familiar moments from their early years at Hogwarts.

Teaser Introduces Hogwarts And Its Characters

The footage opens with the Sorting Ceremony, where new students are assigned to their Hogwarts houses. Harry is placed in Gryffindor, receiving cheers from those around him.

The teaser also shows Harry receiving his admission letter and beginning his journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He soon forms a friendship with Ron and Hermione as they explore the magical world together.

John Lithgow appears as Albus Dumbledore, who welcomes the new students, while Janet McTeer plays Professor Minerva McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu is seen as Severus Snape, who observes the students at Hogwarts.

The footage also features Quidditch, including a glimpse of Harry flying on his broomstick.

ALSO READ | Matthew Perry Docuseries: When, Where To Watch Documentary On Friends Star? Check Release Date

Harry Potter Series Cast

The upcoming series marks the second screen adaptation of the Harry Potter books. It follows the hugely successful eight-film franchise, which featured Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter and went on to earn billions at the global box office.

The new series features Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The cast also includes Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley

Alessia Leoni has been cast as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick and Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout.

Release Date And Where To Watch

The HBO Original Series Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will premiere on Dec. 25, 2026, on HBO Max. The series was earlier expected to arrive in 2027, making the Christmas premiere earlier than previously anticipated.

Watch Trailer Here:

ALSO READ | Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 13: Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Film Maintains Winning Run

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.