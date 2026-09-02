Stock Market Crash: Sensex Sides, Nifty Below 24,000 — Three Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure

The Indian stock market opened sharply lower on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues as the escalating US-Iran war and a surge in crude oil prices rattled investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex fell 472.96 points, or 0.61%, to open at 76,471.32, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 197.80 points, or 0.82%, to 23,858.00. The Bank Nifty declined 403.15 points, or 0.70%, to 57,006.45.

Broader markets bore the brunt of the selling, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 both down more than 1%. All sectoral indices traded in the red, led by Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metals, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank.

Here are three reasons behind the fall:

1. Crude oil surges past $95 amid US-Iran war

Brent crude climbed to $95 a barrel as renewed military strikes between the US and Iran intensified concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global crude shipments. Rising oil prices threaten to widen India's import bill and stoke inflation, a key risk for an import-dependent economy like India's.

2. Rate hike fears

Surging oil prices have revived fears that the US Federal Reserve could raise rates rather than cut them, sending Treasury yields sharply higher overnight. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management strategists are now pencilling in a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in September, a shift from their earlier call for no change through 2026, citing Iran-linked supply shocks and eroding confidence in the Fed's inflation control. Deutsche Bank described Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's recent remarks as pointing in "a decidedly hawkish direction."

3. Global risk-off mood spreads

Wall Street closed sharply lower overnight as Treasury yields surged, and the weakness spilled into Asian trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi both slipped more than 2% in early trade, reflecting a broad, region-wide sell-off as investors turned cautious.

Why Sensex & Nifty are under pressure on Sept. 2, 2026.

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