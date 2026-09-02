US-Iran War News Live Updates: Middle East Tensions Explode as US Strikes Iran, Tehran Launches Counterattack

The United States military struck targets in Iran on Tuesday as hostilities resumed after a month without military action. Iran responded by firing missiles and drones, Iranian semi-official media reported.

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies, considered close to Iran's security forces, reported late Tuesday that Iran had launched such operations.

According to local officials, one US strike hit a residence hosting a wedding, killing two people and wounding dozens. Here is a look at the latest developments in the Iran conflict and the wider Middle East.

US Central Command said the new strikes come after Tehran tried to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and US service members in the region. On Sunday, the US military said it struck rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by launching missiles at US sites in Jordan, which were intercepted, while the United Arab Emirates said it stopped an Iranian drone over its waters.

After the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, Iran established a chokehold on the strait, through which a fifth of the world's traded oil passed in peacetime, slowing ship traffic to a trickle. That has roiled the global economy, raising prices worldwide for energy and other goods.

