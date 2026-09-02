US-Iran War News Live Updates: Middle East Tensions Explode as US Strikes Iran, Tehran Launches Counterattack
The US military conducted strikes in Iran after a month of no military action, reigniting hostilities in the region.
The United States military struck targets in Iran on Tuesday as hostilities resumed after a month without military action. Iran responded by firing missiles and drones, Iranian semi-official media reported.
The Fars and Tasnim news agencies, considered close to Iran's security forces, reported late Tuesday that Iran had launched such operations.
According to local officials, one US strike hit a residence hosting a wedding, killing two people and wounding dozens. Here is a look at the latest developments in the Iran conflict and the wider Middle East.
US Central Command said the new strikes come after Tehran tried to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and US service members in the region. On Sunday, the US military said it struck rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by launching missiles at US sites in Jordan, which were intercepted, while the United Arab Emirates said it stopped an Iranian drone over its waters.
After the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, Iran established a chokehold on the strait, through which a fifth of the world's traded oil passed in peacetime, slowing ship traffic to a trickle. That has roiled the global economy, raising prices worldwide for energy and other goods.
Iran War Live Updates: US Renews Regionwide Mideast Travel Alert
The State Department renewed a regionwide travel alert for the Middle East as hostilities between the US and Iran resumed. "Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," the department said in a blanket advisory covering all countries in the region.
The language is similar to that used in previous warnings that came before a lull in combat activities and said Americans in the Mideast should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential travel disruptions.
(Source: AP)
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.