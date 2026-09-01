Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Power, Samvardhana Motherson, Apollo Hospitals, Vedanta Power And Coal India — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Tata Power Co. Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Apollo Hospitals Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Coal India Ltd.?

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan and Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Power Co. (CMP: Rs 350.55)

Jain: Hold

Can partially switch to Acme Solar.

Don't convert all of it.

Emerging as a strong story on the back of solar power.

One of the major transformations in the company.

Numbers are rising.

This counter will also provide some returns.

Samvardhana Motherson International (CMP: Rs 165.60)

Jain: Hold

Wiring harness segment is becoming a very strong sector for them,

Have got a very strong global set of customers.

Are becoming more and more interesting with the kind of products it is providing.

Manufacturing is very strong.

Remain invested.

Apollo Hospitals (CMP: Rs 110.64)

Shah: Buy

Has done very well as a sector.

Can add on to the stock.

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Vedanta Power (CMP: Rs 34.83)

Jain: Hold

Hold from long-term.

Price target of around 38.

Coal India (CMP: Rs 401.60)

Shah: Hold

Continue to hold.

Sammaan Capital (CMP: Rs 147.14)

Jain: Hold

Hold the stock.

Future is strong, rising to the level of Rs 160.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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