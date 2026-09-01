US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran Hours After Oil Tankers In Hormuz Come Under Attack; Brent Jumps To $94

The US military launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets on Tuesday, hours after two oil tankers came under attack in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions around the key global oil shipping route.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces began striking targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at noon ET.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes followed recent attempted attacks by the IRGC on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and on US service members deployed in the region.

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The strikes come as tensions remain elevated around the waterway, through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes. President Donald Trump had reportedly been considering a CENTCOM plan for limited strikes aimed at preventing Iran from rebuilding radar and missile capabilities that could threaten shipping in the strait.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian media reported explosions in several locations across southern Iran, including the strategic port city of Bandar Abbas, Chabahar and Qeshm Island. There was no immediate official confirmation of the cause of the blasts, casualties or damage.

Oil prices climbed as the latest military escalation raised concerns over potential disruptions to crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures rose 2.8% to $93.01 a barrel, nearing the $94 mark, as markets assessed the risk of a wider conflict affecting energy supplies.

PressTV reported that the US military has launched missiles from its bases in Bahrain and Kuwait as part of renewed strikes against Iran.

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A local official in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province confirmed that four projectiles hit the cities of Chabahar and Konarak in southern Iran.

Iran's IRNA news agency reported that General Ali Khalilabadi, deputy governor for security and law enforcement in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, confirmed that the US attacked Konarak and also targeted Chabahar.

Khalilabadi said four projectiles hit the two areas. He added that expert investigations were underway to assess the incident, including the extent of damage and any other details.

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