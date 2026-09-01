'Great Only On Social Media': Ex-Pakistan Star Tears Into Babar Azam After Lord's Failure

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has taken aim at Pakistan Test team captain Babar Azam following their defeat to England in the second Test at Lord's on Sunday, questioning his ability to deliver in difficult conditions.

Babar has scored 322 runs in eight Tests in 2026 and has gone nearly four years without a century in the format.

Reacting to his recent performances, Basit said that while Babar may be regarded as a world-class player by his fans and PR team, he does not consider him among Pakistan's all-time greats, citing his record in challenging conditions.

"They didn't become great players just like that. I'm not even talking about Sachin Tendulkar. I'm talking about my own countrymen. When you don't do anything in difficult times, what's the point? You're a great player in your fan following. You're a great player in front of social media," Basit said on The Game Plan.

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Basit also accused the Pakistan captain of repeatedly letting the nation down with his average performances.

"When will you do it? I'm talking about Babar [Azam]. I'll take his name. He hasn't scored a (Test) hundred in four years. When will you do it? It's a matter of pain. When the entire country's batting depends on you. At least don't get out by hitting such a shot," the 55-year-old added.

Babar Azam's Recent Form

Babar had entered the England series on the back of good form against the West Indies in the Caribbean. He was Pakistan's leading run-scorer in that series, scoring 193 runs at an average of 96.50, including two half-centuries.

However, his return against England at Lord's has not gone according to plan. After missing the opening Test in Leeds due to injury, Babar scored eight and six in the second Test.

His struggles in the match came despite an impressive record in England before the Lord's Test. Across six innings, Babar had averaged 65.75 and scored three half-centuries.

The 31-year-old's overall record against England was also strong before the second Test. In 14 innings, Babar averaged 53.83 and had registered either a half-century or a century in seven of those outings.

The contrasting numbers underline the criticism surrounding Babar's recent performances, with the Pakistan captain coming under scrutiny after another disappointing outing in the ongoing Test series.

A Series To Forget For Pakistan

Pakistan's ongoing Test series against England has been marred by a series of controversies, ranging from poor on-field performances to off-field incidents involving former players, coaching staff and controversial interviews.

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With Pakistan trailing in the series, the team will be looking to salvage a win when they face England in the third and final Test in Birmingham on September 9. They will also be aiming to avoid a series whitewash at the hands of the hosts.

Overall, it has been a forgettable series for the Pakistan Cricket Board, players and coaching staff, with the team struggling both on and off the field.

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