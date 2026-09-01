Misbah-ul-Haq Resigns From Pakistan Selection Committee After Test Squad Overhaul

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has tendered his resignation from the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) national selection committee, reportedly after not being consulted about the sweeping mid-series changes made to the Test team.

The development comes after Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat against England at Lord's, following which the PCB made major changes to the squad and coaching staff.

According to reports, Misbah's resignation has not yet been accepted by the PCB. He has also reportedly decided to leave his role as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

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The development came a day after Pakistan made sweeping changes following their 194-run defeat to England at Lord's, which left them 2-0 down in the three-match Test series, according to ANI.

Ahead of the third Test at Edgbaston, beginning on September 9, the PCB released seven players from the Test squad. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were also removed from their roles as head coach and bowling coach, respectively.

The players released from the squad were Khurram Shahzad, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan also added five uncapped players to the squad - Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jr., Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah - along with other changes to the team ahead of the third Test.

Bowling coach Ashley Noffke and white-ball head coach Mike Hesson have also joined the Test coaching setup for the remainder of the series.

Misbah has held several roles within the PCB over the years. He retired in 2017 as Pakistan's most successful Test captain.

He was appointed Pakistan's head coach and chief selector in 2019 but stepped down as chief selector in October 2020 to focus on his coaching responsibilities. He later left his role as head coach in 2021.

Misbah returned to the PCB in 2023 as an adviser to Zaka Ashraf, who headed the ad hoc management committee at the time.

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He later worked with women's domestic teams and was named one of five mentors for the men's Champions Cup in 2024.

Under captain Shaheen Afridi, Misbah led Pakistan Gold to the 50-over National Champions Cup title in Multan last month.

Misbah was appointed to the four-member national selection committee in March this year alongside Aaqib Javed, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq.

He also had a PCB contract requiring him to work 180 days a year as a batting consultant.

Pakistan's defeat at Lord's was their 15th loss in their previous 20 Test matches. They are currently at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings.

Pakistan will look to end the series on a positive note and avoid a 3-0 clean sweep when the third Test begins at Edgbaston on Sept. 9.

Pakistan's Squad For The Third Test Against England

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Imran Jr., Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique and Ubaid Shah.

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