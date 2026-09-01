UAE Activist Offered $1,500 To US Influencer For Posts On Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas: Report

An alleged $1,500 paid-content offer to a US-based online commentator has drawn attention after screenshots of private messages surfaced online, purportedly showing an approach by UAE-based activist Loay Alshareef.

According to screenshots published by US commentator Angela Van Der Pluym, Alshareef offered $1,500 for two dedicated social media posts featuring supplied talking points about the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

The proposed messaging reportedly focused on the threat posed by political Islam to European security. It also referenced Jordan's alleged disruption of a Muslim Brotherhood-linked plot to destabilise the country.

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The screenshots do not, by themselves, establish whether the proposed campaign was officially commissioned or funded by the UAE government.

Alshareef is an Abu Dhabi-based activist and prominent supporter of the Abraham Accords, with around 220,000 followers on X. He has frequently spoken about the Middle East, political Islam and the UAE's approach to Islamist groups.

According to a 2022 report by Jewish Insider, Alshareef owns an Abu Dhabi-based public relations firm that serves government and private-sector clients.

The reported outreach has since prompted online debate over the use of paid influencers and digital campaigns to shape perceptions of political and security issues in the Middle East.

Van Der Pluym said in her post that Alshareef approached her through direct messages and offered payment for two posts based on talking points he would provide.

She said she declined the offer, describing it as an attempt to use her social media account for paid messaging.

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The claims have also sparked broader discussion over transparency when influencers, commentators or other public voices receive payments or benefits connected to foreign governments or organisations.

There is no independent evidence in the material provided establishing that the alleged $1,500 offer was part of an official UAE government programme.

The episode highlights the growing role of social media influencers in geopolitical messaging, where paid content and privately supplied talking points can blur the line between independent commentary and sponsored advocacy.

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